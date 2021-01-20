Former TD and INM chairman Brian Hillery has died

Former Fianna Fáil TD and Senator Dr Brian Hillery has died following a short illness, he was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife Miriam (née Davy), daughter Cliona and sons Conor, Eugene, Brian and Gavin. He was a nephew of the late President Patrick Hillery.

Originally from Miltown Malbay in Co Clare, Dr Hillery was Professor of Industrial Relations at UCD from 1974 until 1988. Between 1977 and 1997 he served a number of terms in the Oireachtas as a Senator and later as a TD for Dún Laoghaire.

After his career in academia and politics, he was appointed as Ireland and Denmark’s representative on the board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) from 1994 to 1997.

He was also a director of the Central Bank of Ireland and a member of the National Pensions Reserve Fund Commission.

He sat on the boards of a number of private sector businesses, including Independent News & Media (INM) where he was a director from 2003 to 2011 and succeeded Tony O’Reilly as chairman in 2009 until he retired in 2011. He was also chairman of Providence Resources.

