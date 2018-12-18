Former Anglo Irish Bank bondholders to be paid €267m by liquidators

Anglo Irish Bank bondholders look set to be paid €267m by liquidators of the bust bank, despite the State only getting a fraction of the €30bn it invested as a rescue attempt.

The remains of Anglo are in the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), where liquidators are trying to salvage as much money for people to whom the bank owed money.

The State has got back around €600m so far, and is set to get another €600m shortly as the liquidators make another payment to creditors.

In a liquidation, some classes of creditors are paid before others, depending on how they came to be owed money. For example, employees owed wages will be ranked ahead of shareholders who took a risk to buy shares in the liquidated company.

The new payment will mean that a class of creditors called “unsecured creditors” will be paid in full.

That means that the next class in line for payment are Anglo “subordinated” bondholders, who bought a relatively risky type of the bank’s debt to try and make money.

In a statement, the Department of Finance said it’s expected the State will get more money back from Anglo, after the bondholders are paid.

That money is interest payments owed by Anglo on its debts.

But the vast bulk of the €30bn invested in Anglo by the State went on buying Anglo shares, and it’s unlikely the State will get any of that money back. Shareholders are last in line to be paid out of the liquidation.

