Former Anglo exec settles case over €30.3m in disputed loans

A SETTLEMENT has been reached in the High Court action against former Anglo Irish Bank executive Tom Browne over €30.3m in loans.

Mr Browne has consented to judgment against him for €30.3m after the special liquidators to Anglo's successor, the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), sued him for default on a demand for repayment of the loans he got mainly as he was departing Anglo around September 2007.

A counterclaim by him against IBRC was also dismissed on consent.

Separate 2017 proceedings by IBRC against Mr Browne and his wife Diane were also dismissed. In those, IBRC sought to reverse alleged asset transfers, including in relation to the couple's home in Brighton Road, Foxrock, Dublin.

Mr Browne had been under cross examination on Wednesday when the court was also asked to consider an application by the Browne side to substitute certain IBRC witnesses with three garda witnesses who gave evidence at the criminal trials of other Anglo executives.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore was asked by the parties for time for discussions and it was further adjourned to Friday.

John Rogers SC, for Mr Browne, said the further adjournment was needed because another party needed to be consulted later in the day. This consultation related to certain asset reversal proceedings against Mr Browne, counsel said.

Yesterday, Paul Gardiner SC, for IBRC, said his side had just received the necessary signed document and he was now asking for the proceedings and counterclaim to be dismissed along with entering judgment for €30.3m.

Counsel asked for a stay on the execution of the agreement on terms agreed between the parties with liberty to have the stay lifted for the purpose of enforcing the settlement.

Mr Justice O'Moore made the orders sought.

Mr Browne's Anglo loans were mainly part of a renegotiation of his finances for a substantial portfolio of properties he had built up since 1987. At one stage he had 12 properties in prime residential locations in Dublin and a co-interest in two high-end commercial units in Galway.

One loan he got after leaving the bank, for some €28m, was for an office building in Bishopsgate, London. Mr Browne argued all his property loans were performing loans with the income from rents more than paying off interest due on them.

The bank started calling in the loans in 2010 and, when he failed to repay, it issued proceedings for judgement against him, for a figure that stood at that time at some €50m. He opposed the move.

Those proceedings were put on hold for several years pending the criminal trials of certain other Anglo executives.

In his counterclaim, he argued the loans were void by reason of fraudulent misrepresentation through silence by Anglo about the involvement of the Quinn Group, via Seán Quinn, in the ownership of the bank.

IBRC denied this and disputed Mr Browne’s claim that he was not aware of the Quinn position when he was leaving Anglo in 2007.

