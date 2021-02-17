Ford announces plan to go fully electric

FORD today outlined sweeping changes as part of its $22bn (€18.22bn) global plan to power the brand into the electric era.

It announced that, by mid-2026, all of its passenger cars in Europe will be capable of zero-emissions and will be all-electric or plug-in hybrid. It says it will move to out-and-out electric by 2030.

Commercials in Europe will also be 100pc zero-emissions capable,

all-electric or plug-in hybrid, by 2024. Two thirds of commercial vehicle sales are expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030

The investment in electrification of at least $22bn globally between now and 2025 is nearly twice its previous electric vehicle (EV) investment.

It includes spending $1bn (€830m) on a new electric vehicle manufacturing centre in Cologne.

The company’s first European-built, volume all-electric passenger car will start production from there from 2023.

The announcement of the plan follows a restructured return to profitability in Europe in the fourth quarter of last year.

Ford describes the plan as a “significant step forward” in its European transformation and drive to go all-electric with its passenger cars.

Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley made the announcement this morning.

There is a particularly big emphasis on expanding the commercial vehicle business with an “ecosystem” built around connected services co-developed with customers.

But there is no doubt that the investment to modernise its vehicle assembly facility in Cologne, Germany is key to its plans for Europe.

The company says: “The investment will transform the existing vehicle assembly operations into the Ford Cologne Electrification Centre for the manufacture of electric vehicles, Ford’s first such facility in Europe.”

And while its first European-built, volume all-electric passenger vehicle for Europe will be produced there from 2023, they are considering whether or not to build a second electric vehicle there too.

Online Editors