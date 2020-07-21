Food and accommodation firms have burned through cash reserves and overdrafts - Central Bank

Annual report on SMEs finds that average active credit lines have just €1,733 left available. Stock image

Almost nine in ten SMEs were back trading by the start of June, but a survey by the Central Bank shows that some sectors – particularly food and accommodation – have burned through cash reserves and overdrafts.

The bank’s annual market report on SMEs – small and medium-sized enterprises employing up to 249 people – found that those firms with active credit facilities had an average available capital of just €1,733.

“Many SME revolving loans have zero to small undrawn balances indicating limited working capital credit buffers,” the report found.

However, it found that 57pc of firms hold no debt at all, including 44pc in accommodation and food sectors.

The Central Bank forecasts that the SMEs’ demand for credit extensions will rise in the current quarter, but retail banks will continue to tighten their own lending standards.

It found that the banks have sharply reduced lending to SMEs since March, when business loans below €250,000 rose by 28.9pc versus the same month in 2019. But since widespread lockdowns hit the State, that lending has slumped by 19.6pc in April and 28pc in May.

“Demand for all firms is expected to increase slightly in Q3 for both short- and long-term credit,” the report said.

Demand for bigger overdrafts “spiked in April … as a precautionary measure to ensure the availability of working capital”, it found.

Despite this backdrop, the Central Bank said 72pc of firms responding to the survey have reported “no decline in access to finance”, while just 6pc reported increased difficulty.

It found that nearly a quarter of SMEs “ceased trading temporarily or permanently in April”, but this recovered to just 11pc at the end of May.

However, a separate report from the Central Statistics Office found that rates of temporary or permanent closure remained much higher among accommodation and food services firms. Nearly two-thirds of them were still closed at the end of June, the CSO found.

Credit balances among those hardest-hit firms “were almost fully utilised”, the Central Bank found.

While nearly two in five firms have not reduced their costs in response to the crisis, the rest have slashed non-personnel costs by an average of 43pc. The State’s emergency salary supports have limited the effect of SMEs’ cutting of staff and pay.

Two in five firms say they have outstanding unpaid invoices that represent a fifth of their entire turnover last year. This “may pressure cash flow or amplify shocks upon company failure”, the Central Bank report said.





