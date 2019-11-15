Foldin' oldies: Motorola to rally with Razr revisit

Fans of retro technology are expected to flip out as Motorola reboots the iconic Razr phone. The new model - a 6.2-inch smartphone with a foldable display - gives the Lenovo-owned brand a unique selling point against Apple and Samsung's finest.

Fans of retro technology are expected to flip out as Motorola reboots the iconic Razr phone. The new model - a 6.2-inch smartphone with a foldable display - gives the Lenovo-owned brand a unique selling point against Apple and Samsung's finest.

The new device, which reprises the Motorola Razr name, costs $1,499 (€1,362)and will be available for pre-order in December in Europe and as a Verizon exclusive in the US, ahead of its retail arrival in January.

Launched in late 2004, the first Razr sold 130 million units and was the face of the phone industry before Apple launched the iPhone in 2007.

Motorola's new model has a shot at some fame, as it is set to become the first true foldable phone on the market.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In