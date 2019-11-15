Foldin' oldies: Motorola to rally with Razr revisit
Fans of retro technology are expected to flip out as Motorola reboots the iconic Razr phone. The new model - a 6.2-inch smartphone with a foldable display - gives the Lenovo-owned brand a unique selling point against Apple and Samsung's finest.
The new device, which reprises the Motorola Razr name, costs $1,499 (€1,362)and will be available for pre-order in December in Europe and as a Verizon exclusive in the US, ahead of its retail arrival in January.
Launched in late 2004, the first Razr sold 130 million units and was the face of the phone industry before Apple launched the iPhone in 2007.
Motorola's new model has a shot at some fame, as it is set to become the first true foldable phone on the market.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Executives are confident their design will not succumb to the durability issues that pushed back Samsung's Galaxy Fold launch.
Motorola president Sergio Buniac said he does not see the launch as a "silver bullet" for rocketing Motorola's sales up to Apple and Samsung numbers. He is hoping for "a little bit more" demand than supply.
Prices for the European market have yet to be revealed.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent