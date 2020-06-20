| 14°C Dublin

Focus: Aer Lingus plays hardball to put unions under pressure

Cracks show in trade union edifice as airline pushes for big changes, writes Fearghal O'Connor

Aer Lingus had set its stall out early on in the pandemic crisis. With traffic down to 5pc, the airline began to communicate its message of change directly to staff. Photo: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg Expand

If the irate Aer Lingus shop stewards on a crisis video call last week could have read a dusty old copy of the Irish Independent from 20 years ago, they would have felt a strong sense of deja vu.

"Tension rose at Dublin Airport yesterday when some members of the Siptu caterers' section placed protest pickets on the union's airport offices and its Liberty Hall headquarters in central Dublin," said the 20-year-old article, now yellow on the page.

When workers are picketing their own trade union, something has gone badly amiss.