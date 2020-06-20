Focus: Aer Lingus plays hardball to put unions under pressure

If the irate Aer Lingus shop stewards on a crisis video call last week could have read a dusty old copy of the Irish Independent from 20 years ago, they would have felt a strong sense of deja vu.

"Tension rose at Dublin Airport yesterday when some members of the Siptu caterers' section placed protest pickets on the union's airport offices and its Liberty Hall headquarters in central Dublin," said the 20-year-old article, now yellow on the page.

When workers are picketing their own trade union, something has gone badly amiss.

So when a call to arms went out last Sunday evening on social media it was clear that Siptu's attempts to navigate through the crisis at Aer Lingus were proving to be anything but smooth.

"Guys, tomorrow morning, there is a protest against Siptu for allowing sweeping changes to work practices, without a ballot of the staff. Let all staff know," said a Facebook message. A bright green meme also whizzed around WhatsApp: "Siptu offices at the airport Monday 9am."

The next morning, several Aer Lingus workers gathered outside the small red-brick Siptu office, tucked away between a row of huge oil tanks and the now silent ramp at Dublin Airport. Another protest would take place outside Liberty Hall.

Twenty years ago, trade unions at the airport were in turmoil after almost the entire Aer Lingus cabin crew section had quit Siptu en masse to join Impact (now Fórsa).

So, last week, with ground staff once more protesting against their own trade union, it was clear the plate tectonics that underpin one of the last great bulwarks of Irish trade union power at Dublin Airport had jolted once again.

The week ended with the news that Aer Lingus had informed the government that it is to make up to 500 staff redundant. But that announcement was merely the final act in a chaotic process that is likely to have massive implications for the airline, its remaining staff and its trade unions long into the future.

Aer Lingus had set its stall out early on in the pandemic crisis. With traffic down to 5pc and IAG sister company BA fighting its own high-octane battle with unions, the airline began to communicate its message of change directly to staff, making it clear it was in no mood for long drawn-out negotiations.

"It is not a time to be distracted by the industrial agenda and a collective mindset. It is the time as an individual to make your own decisions," said the airline's most senior employee relations executive, Sean Murphy, in a video sent directly to staff and a direct challenge to trade unions.

By last Monday, CEO Sean Doyle had unceremoniously pulled a take-it-or-leave-it deal on work practice changes off the table, setting course instead for an uncertain future of massive further pay cuts and potentially hundreds of job cuts.

Shop stewards had already been getting it in the neck from staff because Siptu had decided to push for quick agreement on that deal without putting it to a ballot. Union officials said a ballot was impossible because of Covid-19 restrictions. They later would argue that they had not been given enough time by the company to organise a postal ballot. Afterwards, when the proposal had fallen apart, they promised staff that any future agreements would be put to postal vote - after they had updated their database of workers' home addresses.

But when Siptu officials signed on to a video call last Saturday - two days before the deal would be pulled by the airline - they faced an onslaught of complaint from the shop stewards on the call.

"Unions and management at Aer Lingus agree on Covid-19 crisis recovery plan," was the headline of an RTÉ report that had taken shop stewards by surprise the previous day.

"My phone never stopped yesterday," one shop steward angrily told the two officials on the call, according to sources. "I must have had 120 or 130 texts and a few calls demanding a ballot and threatening legal action if there is no ballot."

They were upset about the trade union strategy to accept work practice changes in return for a guarantee of 50pc wages, no job cuts and potential financial reward when normality returned.

"Listen, I'm certainly not in a position to go back to face people now where Siptu have essentially put a gun to our head, where we can't win in this situation," said a shop steward.

Nevertheless, the two Siptu officials strongly defended their position to agree a deal without a vote in order to win assurance from the airline that it would not cut wages to 30pc.

"I understand you are all getting emails from people," said one official. "We're also getting emails from people who are worried about their continued capacity to pay their bills and their mortgages and their rent under current levels of pay, let alone on reduced levels of pay. So that's what we're dealing with on our side.

"It's not really a matter of whether we all agree this should be accepted or not, it's a matter of whether we're in a position to reject it or not. And I don't believe that we are because the consequences for people is really serious. If people's pay is further reduced we could see people getting evicted from their homes because they can't pay their rent. We could see people falling into serious arrears with their mortgages. Nobody is happy with the current situation, but we feel that we're not in a position to reject it," said the senior official.

Tempers flared in the meeting. The airline was using the pandemic to "make hay while the sun shines" to get changes now they could never get in normal times, argued shop stewards.

"It will save them the hassle of having to go to the WRC [Workplace Relations Commission] and they'll never have to deal with the union again," said one participant.

"You talk about no pay cuts but we've been on a 50pc pay cut for the last three months and it could potentially be there for the next 12 months," said another. "I'm certainly not going to have the mental health of any shop steward here put in question because we're going to be harassed. We're going to be working with people."

Another shop steward said a straw poll of more than 80 colleagues had indicated 75pc would vote against the Aer Lingus deal. "I don't want this on my head," they said.

"We're being put in a situation where we can't win. It's either accept the changes or it's a 30pc pay cut," said another. "You've sold us out. You are not representing us properly."

The Siptu official was not prepared to let that go: "Nobody is selling anybody out and nobody is suggesting that this is a good situation," he said. "What we have here is the best possible outcome in a very, very difficult situation."

The other senior Siptu official was also bristling. "What we're talking about is protecting your pay in return for co-operation on work practice changes that they can do anyway and we've the opportunity to get rewarded for that in the future. And if people think that is selling them out in an industry that is on its knees then I really don't know what to say."

Asked subsequently by the Sunday Independent to comment on the criticisms by shop stewards of the Siptu approach, senior Siptu division organiser Karan O'Loughlin said: "The very short timeline was the reason that a ballot could not be held."

"Our members were upset by this, and reasonably so, as it is not possible to ballot 1,500 people over two days. This is why the document was structured to ensure that the required work practice changes were within the terms of existing collective agreement and contained no changes to contracts or core terms and conditions of employment. The Covid-19 restrictions prevented the holding of general meetings in the normal way but it was the timeline that made it impossible to ballot," she said.

But the message from shop stewards on the video call had been loud and clear: we have been here before, we do not trust any deal with Aer Lingus management and we should not be asked to make an impossible choice for other staff without giving them the right to vote on it first, even at the risk of having wages slashed to just 30pc.

"Between us, we have 200 years' of experience dealing with this company," said one shop steward. The call ended. Nobody was happy, but the real bombshell was still to land.

It came in the form of a press release a few short hours later from Fórsa, the union which represents cabin crew. "The decision of your committee today reached the reasonable conclusion that it did not have the authority to accept changes of this scale without consulting the individuals who will have to live with the decision."

Suddenly, thanks to its Irish Congress of Trade Union sister union, Siptu's position that it could not hold a ballot had become even more untenable. The entire process was in disarray.

For its part, Aer Lingus management had grown increasingly impatient over the weekend.

Last Monday morning CEO Sean Doyle weighed in with a direct video message to staff expressing his disappointment that details of the proposed agreement had leaked.

"It was clearly understood between Aer Lingus and the group of unions that the full discussions process needed to conclude by the end of last week so that either the agreed outcome or the alternative of pay cuts and lay-offs could be implemented from June 21. There was no question of the process continuing into this week, whether for a ballot or any other reason," he said.

"We have therefore had to inform the group of unions that unless we receive acceptance by 6pm today the proposal will lapse and we will have to progress with the planned lay-offs and further reductions to working hours and pay."

Hours later, just after 6pm, a now jacketless Doyle issued a curt video statement to staff: "Unfortunately, I now have to inform you that we have not received the required confirmation of acceptance from all of the unions within the Ictu group of unions by the 6pm deadline... the proposal within the crisis recovery plan has therefore now lapsed. Aer Lingus will now progress with the planned lay-offs and further reductions to working hours and pay."

With the deal off the table, Doyle played hardball. "We will also progress with the work practice and work organisation changes that have previously been communicated. All of these changes are absolutely required in the context of the unprecedented crisis that we face," he added.

Doyle is not the first Aer Lingus CEO to try to push through new work practices at the airline.

Back in 1993, in the wake of the Gulf War, the Cahill Plan was the first real attempt to take on trade union might at the then state-owned airline. A decade later, Willie Walsh took over as CEO and tried to reshape the airline - with some success - to take on Ryanair's far cheaper and more flexible practices.

There were plenty of job losses, but even Walsh struggled to get staff to accept radical work practice changes. Driving those changes became the goal of every subsequent chief executive, a process that more often than not ended in stalemate as trade unions endlessly argued every word of every proposed change, before putting each proposal to a ballot of staff. Defending against those changes had, for some, became a cause akin to keeping alive the last dying embers of a perhaps mythical old state-owned Aer Lingus. It was a cause for which some were still prepared to take a massive pay cut and risk hundreds of jobs.

That's why when Aer Lingus workers decided to protest last Monday morning it was not to the airline's headquarters they headed but to the small, nondescript Siptu office at Dublin Airport, long the keeper of the flame. Even as angry Aer Lingus staff marched up and down, another more positive meeting was about to get under way a few hundred yards away in the North Terminal.

Airport managers from DAA were meeting Siptu officials about that company's plan to get the airport moving again and its staff back into work. DAA had its own share of complications coming into the crisis. But it had taken a less confrontational industrial relations approach. Yes, there would be job losses but a generous voluntary severance scheme had been put in place and wages had not fallen below 80pc.

By last Thursday afternoon, the Aer Lingus union committee was again meeting online. Much had happened in the meantime. Fórsa's bombshell cabin crew ballot was under way but the airline had already pulled the agreement off the table, raising a huge question mark as to what would happen should the cabin crew vote in favour of it.But that was only part of the problem for the disgruntled Siptu committee. Another branch of Fórsa, the IALPA union that represents pilots, was also believed to be close to a much more advantageous deal with pilots. That deal, it was understood by Siptu officials, had a longer and more flexible deadline and would see a much simpler and more straightforward path to pay restoration for the pilots than had been proposed for their lower-paid ground colleagues.

Many on the call, including the Siptu officials, believed this explained why the airline had sought to wrap up their deal the previous weekend before the emergence of any details of the more generous and flexible deal for pilots.

"The fact that some of the highest-paid people in the organisation have been given preferable treatment to some of the lowest-paid people is absolutely reprehensible," a senior Siptu official told the shop stewards on the video call. A second Siptu official was equally upset at the company's behaviour.

"It's very clear now that we were sold a pup by the company in the first place. I'm really concerned about the fact that they withheld that information about the pilots. It looks like they were trying to lock us into something before the pilot deal," said the official.

The collapse of the deal last Monday had likely sealed the fate of Aer Lingus staff in Shannon and elsewhere. Acceptance of work practice changes right across the airline was the price management had demanded to save the jobs of 200 people.

"Obviously we are all being laid off," a shop steward from Shannon told the meeting. "I've just looked at our roster on the wall here and the roster has disappeared from Monday. Local management have not rostered anyone because they have taken account of the fact that we are all laid off."

But, the shop steward insisted, Shannon staff had no interest in being used as bargaining chips to force other staff to accept the work practice changes. Other shop stewards also demanded a strong stance from the union officials.

"At the moment we cannot picket because there are no passengers flying. But when that company is back making money and those planes are full leading up to specific bank holiday weekends, we will hit them then," said one.

Fighting words, but with hundreds of redundancies and savage wage cuts now confirmed, not to mention the imposition of the hated work practice changes, it is hard to avoid the reality that the chance to influence fast-moving events is now as remote as a committee on a stormy video call.