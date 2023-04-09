Flutter settles Russia ‘legacy issue’ with US business watchdog for $4m

Gambling

Paddy Power owner Flutter paid a $4m (€3.6m) settlement with American business watchdog the Securities Exchange Commission over “legacy issues” around gambling lobbying in Russia.

Last month, the SEC announced it had charged Flutter with books and records and internal accounting control violations arising out of PokerStars owner The Stars Group’s (TSG) use of third-party consultants in Russia.

According to the SEC’s order, between May 26, 2015, and May 15, 2020, TSG allegedly paid around $8.9m to consultants in Russia in support of its operations and efforts to have poker legalised in that country.

Flutter did not own TSG at the time, having completed the acquisition of TSG in May 2020.

The SEC’s order alleged TSG had failed to devise and maintain a sufficient system of internal accounting controls over its operations in Russia with respect to third-party consultants. It also said it failed to consistently keep accurate records regarding consultant payments in Russia.

According to the order, “contemporaneous emails” indicated the alleged payments covered, among other things, reimbursement for new year gifts to individuals including Russian government officials, which relevant company policies prohibited. It also alleged reimbursement of a consultant’s payments to Roskomnadzor, the Russian state agency responsible for administering internet censorship filters.

Flutter did not admit or deny the findings. It agreed to pay a penalty of $4m.

A Flutter spokesman said it was a legacy issue related to a period prior to its ownership of TSG.

The betting group said it made significant changes to implement a framework of controls in line with Flutter’s standards and was pleased the matter was concluded. The SEC’s order noted Flutter’s cooperation and withdrawal from Russia in early 2022.