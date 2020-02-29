Flutter hit with £40m foreign tax claims

'Flutter was issued with a Greek tax assessment for the financial years 2012, 2013 and 2014, relating to paddypower.com's interim licence.'

It had been reported in 2012 that Betfair exited the German market because of the country's introduction of a new turnover tax on stakes. In a statement from 2012, Betfair said Germany's 5pc tax on sports betting stakes would make its exchange model "unviable". The German exchange made up 4pc of Betfair's core 2012 revenues, contributing £6m before costs. Separately, Flutter was issued with a Greek tax assessment for the financial years 2012, 2013 and 2014, relating to paddypower.com's interim licence. The evaluation found the group was to pay €15m in taxes, which included penalties and interest. In both the German and Greek tax cases, Flutter indicated in its results that the tax bills were multiples of the revenues generated in these countries during the periods. Flutter stated in the results that it "strongly disputes the basis of these assessments". It said it is confident regarding its grounds to appeal the decisions successfully. It has commenced the appeal process in both cases. Pending the outcome of these appeals, Flutter paid the total Greek tax assessment, including the penalties and interest, and the €30.6m German tax assessment, during 2019, with late payment interest to be paid in due course.