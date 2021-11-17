Flutter CEO Jackson joins Deliveroo board

PETER Jackson, the chief executive of Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment, is joining the board of food delivery service Deliveroo.

Mr Jackson will join the Deliveroo board as an independent non-executive director from 1 January. He will also be a member of the company’s nomination committee and the audit and risk committee.

Dublin-based Flutter is the world’s largest online gambling group, with extensive operations in Ireland, the UK, Australia and the United States. It also owns stakes in businesses in other countries such as India.

Deliveroo chairperson Claudia Arney welcomed Mr Jackson’s appointment today.

“Since IPO we have continued to strengthen the board and will now benefit from Peter’s extensive experience in leading consumer businesses with international reach, as well as in the technology and digital consumer sectors – key strategic areas for our business,” she said.

Deliveroo was founded in 2013 in the UK and also operates in Ireland and a number of other countries.

Its business model, specifically its use of self-employed couriers to make deliveries, has been the focus of intense scrutiny.

However, during the summer, the UK Court of Appeal confirmed that the tens of thousands of riders who delivery for the business are self-employed, dismissing a union appeal against previous rulings regarding their employment status.

Mr Jackson has been chief executive of Flutter since 2018 and has over seen a significant expansion of the group, including its €12bn merger with The Stars Group. Flutter has also rapidly expanded in the United States via its FanDuel subsidiary.

Earlier this month, Flutter lowered its profit guidance for the year, due to a worse than expected run of results in the first three weeks of October that knocked £60m (€70.5m) from the group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

It also expects a £10m hit in the fourth quarter as it suspends activities in The Netherlands after the government there introduced a new rule that means gambling operators must apply for new licences in order to provide online services there.

Flutter now expects to generate EBITDA of between £1.24bn and £1.28bn (€1.45bn to €1.5bn) for the full financial year, compared to the £1.27bn to £1.37bn it had predicted back in August.