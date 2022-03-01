Flutter cancels Russian poker event as group suffers share price plunge

Flutter Entertainment is cancelling its signature live poker tournament in Sochi and essentially writing off its earnings in Russia and Ukraine for 2022, chief executive Peter Jackson has confirmed.

The Paddy Power owner called off the six-day PokerStars European Poker Tour festival, which was scheduled to start on March 23, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

The company is now anticipating that most of the £60m it earned from the two countries in 2021 will effectively be lost from this year’s profits.

“We expect very little from Ukraine at this point,” Mr Jackson told a media call following the group’s results on Tuesday.

“In fact, earnings from the region will go to practically nothing for the rest of the year.”

The takings from Russia and Ukraine represent about 6pc of total profits for the multinational group, which is among the leading gambling companies in the world.

The cancelled tournament is a live-play event for which Flutter operates a series of online qualification tournaments through its PokerStars brand.

The company employs 80 contractors in Ukraine and has two direct employees in Russia, Mr Jackson said.

“Our immediate priority is our colleagues in the vicinity. We are doing everything we can to support them.”

Flutter’s share price took a beating after earnings disappointed investors as the impact of safer gambling measures in the UK and Ireland hit the business.

Profits for 2021 came in below consensus forecast at just over €1bn and at the lower end of company guidance, sending the shares tumbling nearly 12.4pc in Dublin amid the fresh bad news about the business in Russia and the Ukraine.

Analysts adjusted their expectations to the downside, noting that regulatory headwinds were blowing hard against strong performances in the growth markets of the USA and Australia.

Goodbody cut its earnings forecast by a chunky 7pc, citing safe gambling rules in Flutter’s core UK market and the forthcoming Gambling Act Review, which is expected to hit online revenues.

House broker Davy was less concerned about challenges in the UK and very bullish on growth in the US, which is deregulating online gambling state by state.

“Flutter’s reiterated US guidance demonstrates its superior position and economics in its most important market,” said analyst Michael Mitchell.

“Benefitting from several competitive and scale advantages, it is likely to reach US profitability on a faster and more economic basis.”

Mr Jackson said Flutter already had a 40pc share of online gambling in the US and would be profitable there by next year. He added that the company still expected further growth in the UK from “recreationally focused players”.

Flutter said it was getting 55pc less revenue from “higher value” customers than in 2019, estimating that it gave up £90m in revenue last year by implementing safer gambling measures.

Mr Jackson said that betting shops remained an important part of Flutter’s brand personality in the UK and Ireland.

