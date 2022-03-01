| 3.4°C Dublin

Flutter cancels Russian poker event as group suffers share price plunge

The takings from Russia and Ukraine represent about 6pc of total profits for the Paddy Power owner

Flutter Entertainment CEO Peter Jackson

Flutter Entertainment CEO Peter Jackson

Flutter Entertainment CEO Peter Jackson

Flutter Entertainment CEO Peter Jackson

Jon Ihle

Flutter Entertainment is cancelling its signature live poker tournament in Sochi and essentially writing off its earnings in Russia and Ukraine for 2022, chief executive Peter Jackson has confirmed.

The Paddy Power owner called off the six-day PokerStars European Poker Tour festival, which was scheduled to start on March 23, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

