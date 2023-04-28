Flutter boss hits jackpot with €22m share incentive

Paddy Power owner is betting on big growth in the United States

Peter Jackson was paid a total of £4m (€4.5m) last year. Photo: Flutter

THE chief executive of Paddy Power owner Flutter, Peter Jackson, has been awarded a long-term share incentive that’s currently valued at €22m.

A filing with the stock exchange by the gambling group on Friday confirmed the grant.

He’s been granted 122,789 nil-price share options under the company’s 2023 long term incentive plan (LTIP).

He won’t have to pay for any of the shares that vest.

“This award will vest equally in tranches on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth anniversary of the date of the grant thereof, subject to continued employment and the achievement of applicable performance conditions,” notes the company filing.

It adds: “A holding period will apply on vested tranches until the sixth anniversary of the date of grant.”

Vested LTIP awards normally remain exercisable until 10 years from grant, Flutter noted.

Flutter’s market capitalisation is €32bn, based on its current share price of almost €181 in Dublin.

The group has a presence in countries including Ireland, the UK, Australia, Italy, India, Armenia and the United States.

Its US-based FanDuel business has grown rapidly to seize a huge share of the sportsbetting market there.

Mr Jackson was paid a total of £4m (€4.5m) last year. That included a basic salary of £1.1m, a bonus of the same amount, and £1.6m under the group’s long-term incentive plan.

Flutter recently altered its remuneration scheme to raise the permissible LTIP award level to 400pc of salary for the CEO.

It notes in its latest annual report that the performance of each tranche of LTIP grant is assessed over a three-year performance period, based on total shareholder return performance.

In 2020, Mr Jackson was awarded 14,463 nil-cost options under Flutter’s long-term incentive scheme. Those shares were valued at £1.6m earlier this year. He has also received other LTIP awards.

Flutter, whose primary listing is in London, reported revenue of £7.7bn (€8.8bn) for 2022, a 27pc increase on 2021. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was also 27pc higher, at £918m.

FanDuel accounted for £2.6bn of Flutter’s total revenue last year. The figure was up 67pc compared with 2021. The US unit made an adjusted Ebitda loss of £250m, compared with a loss of £243m in 2021.

Flutter held its annual general meeting in Dublin this week.