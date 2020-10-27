Five AerCap directors share €22.85m in pay

Five directors, including CEO Aengus Kelly, last year shared pay of $27m (€22.85m) from the Irish arm of aircraft leasing firm, AerCap.

New accounts for AerCap Ireland Ltd show that the $27m in the directors’ pay package included long-term benefits of $18m and emoluments of $9m.

The pay package to directors increased more than threefold last year from the $8m paid out in 2018 .

The payout coincided with pre-tax profits at AerCap last year decreasing by 15pc from $436m to $371m. The reduction in pre-tax profits was mainly due to higher interest payments paid out.

Revenues last year increased by 48pc to $517m from $349m. The profit also takes account of non-cash depreciation and impairment costs of $186m.

The workforce at the Dublin-based company last year increased to 269 and staff shared a $85m pay bonanza which works out at average pay of around $315,000.

The pay was made up of $41m in wages and salaries with an additional $34m paid out in “other compensation benefits”. The staff costs also include pension costs of $4m and $6m in social welfare costs.

However, staff at AerCap and all aircraft leasing companies face uncertain times with the impact of Covid-19 on the aviation industry.

In a call to analysts in May of this year, Mr Kelly said that AerCap globally had deferred $300m of rents from airlines whose fleets had been grounded by the crisis, and expected to agree to defer the same amount for other customers.

Mr Kelly noted against this $600m in deferrals, AerCap had more than $1bn in security deposits along with a further $1.6bn in maintenance reserves.

Mr Kelly has been vocal in recent weeks on the need for rapid Covid-19 testing at Irish airports in order to salvage the country’s air passenger travel industry.

Shareholder funds at the Irish arm at the end of last year totalled $6.2bn that included $992m in accumulated profits.

Online Editors