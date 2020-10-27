| 7.3°C Dublin

Five AerCap directors share €22.85m in pay

Aircraft lessor's accounts show pre-tax profits fell 15pc to $371m

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly Expand

Close

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly

Gordon Deegan

Five directors, including CEO Aengus Kelly, last year shared pay of $27m (€22.85m) from the Irish arm of aircraft leasing firm, AerCap.

New accounts for AerCap Ireland Ltd show that the $27m in the directors’ pay package included long-term benefits of $18m and emoluments of $9m.

The pay package to directors increased more than threefold last year from the $8m paid out in 2018 .

Read More

The payout coincided with pre-tax profits at AerCap last year decreasing by 15pc from $436m to $371m. The reduction in pre-tax profits was mainly due to higher interest payments paid out.

Revenues last year increased by 48pc to $517m from $349m. The profit also takes account of non-cash depreciation and impairment costs of $186m.

The workforce at the Dublin-based company last year increased to 269 and staff shared a $85m pay bonanza which works out at average pay of around $315,000.

The pay was made up of $41m in wages and salaries with an additional $34m paid out in “other compensation benefits”. The staff costs also include pension costs of $4m and $6m in social welfare costs.

Read More

However, staff at AerCap and all aircraft leasing companies face uncertain times with the impact of Covid-19 on the aviation industry.

In a call to analysts in May of this year, Mr Kelly said that AerCap globally had deferred $300m of rents from airlines whose fleets had been grounded by the crisis, and expected to agree to defer the same amount for other customers.

Mr Kelly noted against this $600m in deferrals, AerCap had more than $1bn in security deposits along with a further $1.6bn in maintenance reserves.

Mr Kelly has been vocal in recent weeks on the need for rapid Covid-19 testing at Irish airports in order to salvage the country’s air passenger travel industry.

Read More

Shareholder funds at the Irish arm at the end of last year totalled $6.2bn that included $992m in accumulated profits.

Online Editors