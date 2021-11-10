First tracker inquiry into possible role of individual in scandal

Derville Rowland, director-general for financial conduct at the Central Bank of Ireland

The Central Bank has begun the first formal Inquiry into the behaviour of an individual in relation to the tracker mortgage scandal.

The person at the centre of the case has not been named, but it relates to their role in the management of Permanent TSB which has already been fined €21m for the over charging scandal.

Following the bank’s fine the Central Bank said it has determined “it has reasonable grounds to suspect that a person formerly concerned in the management of Permanent TSB participated in the commission of a suspected prescribed contravention of Chapter 1, General Principle 1 of the Consumer Protection Code 2006”.

An Inquiry will now be held by the Central Bank to establish whether the person participated in the suspected commission of the contravention.

The Inquiry is classed as a statutory Administrative Sanctions Procedure, with barrister Peter Hinchliffe appointed as the Inquiry Member. He will determine how the Inquiry will proceed and the procedures that are to be followed, including setting any hearing dates.

In May 2019 the Central bank imposed the then largest fine ever on an Irish financial institution on Permanent TSB for regulatory breaches that affected thousands of tracker customers.

The regulator has reprimanded and fined Permanent TSB €21m for “serious failings to 2,007 tracker mortgage customer accounts which were impacted for the period between August 2004 and October 2018”.

The debacle caused 12 families to lose their homes, and 19 buys-to-let were repossessed as a result of the tracker scandal.

The Central Bank said the bank did unacceptable harm to its tracker mortgage customers.

Along with the fine, Permanent TSB had to pay millions of euro in redress and compensation and put the 2,000 customers back on the attractive tracker rates.