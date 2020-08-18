Firms most worried about risk of second lockdown - CSO

Firms are most worried about the risk of a second lockdown and the damage it would do to their trade, according to the CSO's latest Covid-19 business survey.

Among the approximately 750 businesses that responded, 64pc identified their biggest fear as the risk that an increase in Covid-19 cases could lead to a second lockdown.

Nearly half said their other major concern was low demand for their goods and services “due to lower consumer confidence”.

The survey, conducted between July 28 and August 12, found that a fifth of enterprises had costs exceeding their turnover since March. And more than half reported lower-than-normal turnover in July, when nearly all were open for business.

The CSO cautioned that the survey offered only a snapshot of activity, with three-quarters of firms failing to return a completed survey.

The results “represent responding enterprises only and are unweighted”, said CSO statistician Colin Hanley.

Online Editors