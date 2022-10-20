Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe defends inclusion of data centres in energy subsidy scheme

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme would be of 'very limited use' to large energy users . Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended the inclusion of data centres in the Government’s new energy support scheme, insisting that fewer data centres will mean fewer jobs.

“The companies that have data centres in Ireland employ tens of thousands of people,” he said during remarks on the newly published Finance Bill on Thursday.

“They are a critical part of the equation for companies that are here in Ireland that are really, really, really large employers. And for those opposition critics in Dáil Eireann who want to chase data centres out of Ireland, that is quick journey to chasing jobs out of Ireland as well.”

Mr Donohoe said the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) would be of “very limited use” to large energy users such as data centres because there is a €10,000 monthly cap on support.

The Government intends to introduce a separate subsidy scheme for larger energy users later in the year, Mr Donohoe said, without giving any more details.

Professionals such as doctors, dentists, lawyers and accountants will also now be included in the €1.25bn scheme after initially being left out, it has been confirmed.

The change means that firms earning money from carrying on a profession – so-called Case II income – will now have access to the TBESS to help them offset high energy costs this winter.

The expanded scheme, which was detailed in the Finance Bill, also allows new businesses to access the relief, potentially bringing thousands of employers into the programme.

Mr Donohoe said the overall cost of the scheme would not rise beyond the €1.25bn estimated in the Budget last month and that its extension would have “a small impact on the overall cost of the scheme, if any”.

He said some of the new firms now eligible for the scheme will be “very low energy users” and that most of the cost would be eaten up by companies that were already eligible.

The Government intends TBESS to be open for applications in the second half of November, with money set to hit firms’ accounts in early December and “definitely before Christmas” Mr Donohoe said.

Mr Donohoe expanded the TBESS after Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar noted the exclusion of professionals earlier this month, noting that they “pay rates, they have employees and they pay taxes”.

His appeal followed coverage in the Irish Independent which highlighted the exclusion and lobbying efforts to change it.