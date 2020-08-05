Final call: Virgin Atlantic says it will run out of cash without bailout

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways has told a London court that it will run out of cash next month unless it secures approval for a £1.2bn (€1.33bn) rescue package announced in July.

Without the funds, available cash will drop to about £49m by late September, below the £75m specified in bondholder contracts, Virgin told a judge yesterday. That would require the sale of Heathrow airport slots against which the bonds are secured, forcing the carrier to fold.

Virgin Atlantic said it obtained an order from the court to convene four creditor meetings on August 25 to vote on the restructuring as part of a process that will bind all debt classes to the rescue plan. The carrier said that creditors in three of the groups have agreed in advance to back it.

"With support already secured from the majority of stakeholders, it's expected that the restructuring plan and recapitalisation will come into effect in September," a spokeswoman said. "We remain confident in the plan."

The restructuring must be approved at a hearing scheduled for September 2, after the creditor meetings, or the carrier will be placed into administration mid-month with any assets sold, David Allison, a lawyer for the company, told the court.

Virgin Atlantic unveiled the rescue plan on July 14 after the coronavirus crisis shut down flights and the carrier was told that its credit ratings disqualified it from support through a state-backed loans programme.

Under the proposals, US hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management will provide about £170m in secured financing, while Mr Branson himself will contribute £200m after raising money from space venture Virgin Galactic Holdings.

The plan also includes £450m of creditor deferrals and £400m of payment delays or waivers from Mr Branson's Virgin Group and co-owner Delta Air Lines Inc.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent