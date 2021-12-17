Fexco incurred almost €13m in restructuring charges last year

KERRY-headquartered financial services firm Fexco incurred €12.8m in restructuring charges last year as it was pushed to a €49.2m loss in 2020, newly-filed accounts for the company show.

The accounts also confirm that its revenue last year fell by €72m to €173.1m. That was primarily a result of reduced activity at its retail foreign exchange and payment services activities.

The pre-tax loss of €49.2m recorded last year compared to a €20m profit in 2019.

Fexco, whose chief executive is Denis McCarthy, axed 150 jobs in Ireland during 2020 and an additional 400 in the UK after its foreign exchange business there fell into administration.

"Fexco acted quickly, responding well to the challenge of the pandemic, and like many businesses in 2020 our performance was inevitably impacted by the reduction in foreign travel and closure of the retail sector," said group managing director Neil Hosty.

Fexco said it was operating profitably again in the final quarter of 2021, and is now actively recruiting, expecting to add at least 150 new roles in Ireland by the end of 2023 in areas including software engineering, technology, sales, marketing, and customer success.

Of Fexco’s revenue last year, payment and foreign exchange services accounted for €4.2m, compared to €7.7m in 2019. Revenue at retail foreign exchange services plunged to €13.2m from €50.1m as travel remained severely curtailed.

Turnover at its managed business solutions division was stable at €19.2m. Revenue from what are described as holdings, investments and central services edged higher to €100.5m from €93.5m.

Fexco sold its stake in Goodbody Stockbrokers this year as part of a €138m sale of the business to AIB. Fexco owned 51pc of Goodbody.

No dividends were paid by the Kerry-based company last year.

The accounts show that the group received a total of €9.5m in Irish government Covid-related grants during 2020.

That included €5.1m from the temporary wage subsidy scheme, €4.4m from the employment wage subsidy scheme. It also secured €4.8m in international Covid supports in other jurisdictions in which it operates.

Fexco’s directors were paid a total of €2.5m in 2020, down from €3.2m in 2019.

The accounts also show that the group shouldered impairments totalling €3.4m in 2020.

Fexco group managing director Neil Hosty told the Sunday Independent earlier this month that the company had returned to a small operating profit on a month-to-month basis, and expected that Fexco will break even this year.

“Our outlook for 2022 is hopefully a little growth on that position,” he said. “ But notwithstanding that there are a lot of challenges out there that we may face in some of our businesses.”Fexco is also poised to get involved in Ireland’s offshore renewable energy sector. It said it’s engaged in “early stage exploration” of how the group can “support the national plans to reduce carbon emissions.