Fears of 'mass closures with little notice' if new Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality firms are ordered - IBEC Chief

Dublin faces sudden and unnecessary closures of many hospitality businesses because the Government is applying its new Covid-19 'levels' incoherently, Ibec and publican chiefs contend.

Business umbrella body Ibec said: "A knee-jerk escalation of business closures in Dublin would undermine the credibility of the Government’s new Covid framework and be a severe blow to economic and business certainty for the wider business community."

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said HPHET's recommendation to impose extra restrictions on Dublin restaurants and pubs, expected to be confirmed later today by Government, would lead to "mass closures of many businesses with little or no notice" and put Dublin into an ill-defined "Level 3.5".

“Based on the transmissions data that is currently in the public domain, it is difficult to see the logic for a recommendation which would disproportionately target one sector of the economy at such short notice, given the costly implications for managing perishable stock and workforce planning and the hardship this will mean for many employees," Mr McCoy said.

Donall O'Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Federation and its 600 member pubs in Dublin, said: “If the Government proceeds with this and limits pubs and restaurants in Dublin to outdoor seating only, effectively they will have destroyed their own plan within three days of publishing it."

While Dublin was supposed to be on Level 2 like the rest of the country, he said, the Government already had put "the non-food pubs of Dublin into Level 5 by keeping them closed. Now it looks like they are about to move most of Dublin to Level 3, but the pubs and restaurants will be put in Level 4.

“Effectively the Government and NPHET are adopting a 'pick and mix' approach to the new national strategy which renders it meaningless. How is Irish society meant to function if the levels outlined in this plan are disregarded by it own authors within a matter of days?"

He cited official data suggesting no active clusters of Covid-19 infection linked to Dublin pubs, and eight such outbreaks connected to restaurants and cafés - versus 537 open outbreaks in private homes.

"Yet it is pubs and restaurants, which have abided by the regulations since the outset of this crisis, which are the focus of additional restrictions. On what basis does that approach make sense? They are doing all they can to keep the pubs closed by default," he said.

Online Editors