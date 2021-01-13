Fears NI stimulus will bypass independent shops

THE North’s Department for the Economy has said it will not be giving a “running commentary” on a £95m (€106m) retail voucher scheme amid concerns independent retailers will lose out if the stimulus scheme goes ahead while they are in lockdown.

The scheme is expected to hand everyone in the North a pre-paid card of up to £100 for spending in bricks-and-mortar retailers – including charity shops – and hospitality.

Holders of the card would not be barred from spending it in big supermarkets but will not be able to spend it online.

It is modelled on a similar scheme in Jersey where cards were provided by Meath-based Prepaid Financial Services.

But SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said she was concerned the money had to be spent before the start of the new financial year on April 1 – at a time when coronavirus infection rates are still not under control.

Non-essential retail is closed until at least February 6 under the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Ms McLaughlin, the party’s economic spokesperson, also said she was concerned that the funds on the card would be spent in big supermarkets – bypassing independent retailers who have been forced to shut for most of the last 10 months.

The Department, which is led by Economy Minister Diane Dodds, was asked to explain how the scheme’s funding would work and if there was pressure to spend the money before the end of the financial year, but would not provide the information.

It was also asked if the £95m could be spent on loading up the cards at this point before the end of the financial year – even if consumers were not in a position to spend the funds until some months afterwards in a new financial year.

A spokesperson said: “The Minister has set out the aims and rationale for the high street support scheme, and the Department is working to develop the scheme within this framework. We will not be providing a running commentary on this development.”

The Jersey scheme was rolled out by Ian Burns, the director general of customer and local services at the Government of Jersey.

He said that card provider Prepaid Financial Services had been paid around £400,000 for providing the cards, which were sent to 106,000 people on the island.

People of all ages were provided with the cards – even newborn babies, he said – though parents were enabled to spend the money on behalf of very young offspring.

The scheme had been projected to cost £11m but injected £10.12m into the Jersey economy.

Belfast Telegraph