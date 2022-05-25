| 15.6°C Dublin

FBD shareholder scooped €9m in Covid supports

Dividends paid to Farmer Business Developments shareholders amounted to €8.9m, according to latest company accounts

Farmer Business Developments bought Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare for €25m Expand

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Farmer Business Developments, which owns a 24pc stake in FBD Insurance as well as a chain of hotels, paid its shareholders €8.9m of dividends after collecting €8.2m of state Covid supports over the past two years.

Accounts just filed show that in 2021 the company received Covid-related grants totalling €5.271m, mainly in the form of employment supports. That was in addition to €2.951m of supports in 2020. 

