FBD shareholder scooped €9m in Covid supports

Farmer Business Developments, which owns a 24pc stake in FBD Insurance as well as a chain of hotels, paid its shareholders €8.9m of dividends after collecting €8.2m of state Covid supports over the past two years.

Accounts just filed show that in 2021 the company received Covid-related grants totalling €5.271m, mainly in the form of employment supports. That was in addition to €2.951m of supports in 2020.

The company which has 640 staff – 369 in Ireland and 271 in Spain – said it received the €8.2m of supports under the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS), Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), Fáilte Ireland Adaption Fund Grant, Restart Grants, Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) and Swim Ireland Grant.

Farmer Business Development is by far the biggest shareholder in FBD Insurance with a 24pc stake. The insurer operates through its own board and is separately listed on the stock market. The insurance business controversially refused to pay out on business interruption cover to premises shut by the pandemic, until it lost a legal action backed by hundreds of publicans.

Farmer Business Development accounts for 2021 report a group profit before tax of €11.64m, well below the €50.69m in 2020 which had been boosted by a sale of land in Berlin. The FBD Hotels & Resorts part of the business swung to a a profit of €13.13m however, from a loss in 2020.

The hotels include Faithlegg Hotel, Waterford, the Heritage Hotel and Spa, Laois, and Castleknock Hotel, Dublin and two four-star resorts in Spain – Sunset Beach Club and La Cala Resort on the Costa Del Sol.

It bought the Killashee Hotel in Co Kildare for €25m in March this year. Other assets include development land in Spain and in Germany, adjacent to the new Willy Brandt Airport in Berlin

The Farmer Business Development results confirm a significant return of cash to shareholders – including a proposed €2m voluntary share buy-back scheme and significant dividends in respect of 2021. No dividend was paid in 2020 but shareholders received €5.338m of an interim dividend in November last year topped up by a further €3.6m paid earlier this month.