FBD sets aside €22m for Covid claims and scraps paying dividends this year

FBD has formally scrapped plans to pay shareholders a dividend this year, bowing to pressure from European regulators.

On February 27th FBD’s board proposed a final dividend for the 2019 Financial Year of 100 cents per share, a move that was subject to ratification at the insurer’s annual general meeting (AGM).

That was originally scheduled for May 8th, but was delayed as a result of the Covid 19 restrictions. FBD said on Wednesday that the agm will now go ahead on July 31st.

However, the proposed dividend has been shelved until after the full impact of Covid 19 has worked through the system – for FBD that will include the cost of any payouts under business interruption policies which the insurer is in legal disputes with hundreds of customers over.

FBD said it has set aside what it called a “precautionary reserve of €22m” to cover costs that may be incurred in relation to the business interruption claims, that will be included in claims costs in the Half Year financial results to 30th June 2020.

The company said it remain confident that the dividend will eventually by paid.

“However, taking into account the statement issued in April by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) urging the suspension of all discretionary dividend distributions, the heightened uncertainty resulting from Covid 19 and the importance of maintaining capital in the business, FBD has decided not to proceed at this time with the proposed dividend payment for the 2019 Financial Year.”

Read More

Online Editors