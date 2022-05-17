Young offenders’ Bluefaced Leicester sheep wins big at Balmoral Show

Richard Graham, prison officer at Hydebank College, with the inmate students' prize-winning Bluefaced Leicester sheep at The Balmoral Show

Young offenders from a prison facility in Belfast were among the winners at The Balmoral Show at the weekend.

Their prized Bluefaced Leicester sheep was reared, fed and groomed at Hydebank Wood College in Northern Ireland.

Richard Graham, Vocational Training Officer at Hydebank and part-time sheep farmer, started the agri-initiative eight years ago with the hope of providing animal therapy to the young inmate students.

“I come from a farming background and I work in the gardens at Hydebank, where we have copious amounts of grass,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It was my job to cut all this grass, so after 10 years of cutting it, I went to the governor one day and said: ‘I don’t want to cut grass any more. I want to get sheep to graze it.’

“He said it was a great idea and that was in 2016. We bought four sheep then and now we’re in 2022 and we have something like 24.”

One of the young men, who is currently out on bail for a driving offence, was able to showcase the sheep in the Balmoral competition.

“That is our first red rosette ever in The Balmoral Show and this is our first time showing this breed,” added Mr Graham.

He said the effect that taking care of the sheep has had on the young men has been “hugely successful” and this year, they were even able to lamb some of the ewes without his help. “This year, we produced 10 lambs. A lamb we had bred last year, we sold him at £820 and that’s good money [which all goes back into the prison].”

According to the latest statistics, the cost of keeping a prisoner in jail in Northern Ireland is £55,000 per year.

“If one person this year, next year and the year after doesn’t reoffend because I’ve shown them how great it is to work with animals... that’s £165,000 saved. It’s been a huge success,” said Mr Graham

