Young couple dig deep to secure 54ac Tipp farm for €596,000

A young couple from the Silvermines area of north Tipperary are the proud owners of a compact 54ac residential holding just across the M7near Ballycommon with fine views of Lough Derg.

After an auction where two lots and the entire battled it out, the couple won the day, buying the entire for €596,000.

The property (pictured right) includes a neat bungalow set in a dated but useful farmyard and surrounded by 23ac of good, elevated ground in one large field. Across the road is a 31ac portion stretching down in a long narrow strip.

The substantial 1940s dwelling is a solid structure in good condition with an extension to the rear but in need of modernisation.

The yard is a neat collection of traditional buildings including byres, stables and workshops along with a three column haybarn, a machinery shed, a silage slab and cattle-handling facilities.

The 23ac field stretches straight back from the farmyard and then off to the right, forming an 'L' shape. The ground has plenty of road frontage.

Across the road is a 31ac parcel with good road frontage laid out in seven fields and serviced by a gravel farm road going through the land.

At auction proceedings were overseen by Nenagh auctioneer Declan Lee. The 31ac parcel was bid to €310,000 by a local farmer.

The house on 23ac opened at €200,000 and was bid to €250,000, where it held. The entire was put to auction at €570,000, it went on the market at €580,000 and sold to the young couple for €596,000.

MEATH AUCTIONS

Raymond Potterton had a good day in the auction room last week when he sold two non-residential farms near Trim. A 60ac farm made €545,000, while a 56ac holding netted €530,000.

The 60ac farm is at Clondavin, about 1km off the Athboy road. Reached by a tarred laneway, the holding is laid out in three divisions of grass and watered by two streams. A small yard on the property includes a three-column shed and a lean-to.

At auction proceedings got under way at €450,000 when two bidders took to their task in tranches of €5,000. At €520,000, Mr Potterton called a recess and consulted with the vendors.

He then turned his attention to the 56ac farm at Bellewstown, 4km from Trim with 450m of frontage on to the River Boyne and road frontage onto a country road.

Not far from Boardsmill and Kildalkey, the land is laid out in two large fields in permanent pasture.

This property also attracted the attention of two bidders and it too opened at €450,000. Again, when this reached €520,000, a recess was called.

After the recess, Mr Potterton returned to the Clondavin sale. Bidding had stopped at €520,000 and when the auction of the 60ac property resumed, the place was bid to €545,000. It sold at that to a local businessman, making €9,083/ac.

Returning to the Bellewstown sale, the underbidder for the Clondavin property joined the two customers already in contention but the original bidder won the day with a bid of €530,000, representing a price of €9,464/ac.

Moate Farm

In neighbouring Westmeath, a 84.5ac farm at Ballinderry, about 2.5km from Moate on the Rosemount road sold immediately after auction to two local farmers, after being bid to €600,000.

According to selling agent Denis O'Roarke of O'Roarke Bros, the property achieved its reserve, which was higher than the guide of €650,000.

The land is described as excellent grassland and suitable for any farming purpose for the cow or the plough.

It comes with excellent road frontage of 500m on to the Rosemount to Moate road and another 500m on to a side road.

A small yard is made up of a number of dated slatted sheds with electricity supplied, while water comes from a well and a stream. The property is all in one block and while rented for a number of years, it is in good heart and well minded.

On the day, €600,000 was the only offer made, a joint bid on behalf of the two local farmers.

