'You look around the west and there are no young lads there to take over the farms'

Gerry is a drystock farmer who farms 70 acres. He was selling at the mart and said prices had been very poor.

"It's been no good today at all - it's down €100 a head from what it was six weeks ago."

Gerry says that the government should have done more to make farming attractive for young people in the budget.

"We need something to keep the youth interested. You look around the west and there are no young lads there to take up the farms, including our own young lad," he said.

"The government has to do something. My young lad has a good job, he's gone from the farm. Unless he decides to come back, but I doubt he will. I'm afraid I'll be on my own. There are an awful lot of people in my position. That's the full story. They're all gone."

Jack Farrell

Athenry

Jack farrell

Jack said that he is very disappointed at the way that the Brexit supports for farmers have been distributed.

"No money is getting passed down. You have to beg and wait. If you were on the dole or drawing social welfare, you'd go down to the post office any day and it's there for you. But when you're a farmer you get nothing only paperwork," he said.

"I'm sorry to be so negative but that's how it is. We had the beef strike [but] the IFA, they made a hames of the whole lot. There's such a backlog there, they [the factories] won't be paying for cattle again until next February because they don't have to."

Michael Conneely

Monivea, Co Galway

Michael runs a suckler cattle and sheep farm on about 200 acres in Monivea, just outside of Athenry. He says that uncertainty over both beef prices and Brexit is having a massive effect on farmers.

"There is great uncertainty now for farmers. If we knew what was happening we could have some sort of confidence. It's amazing what a bit of confidence does for farming or any business," he said. "You need to be able to plan. Farmers can't be bringing in stock until they know where they are going."

Michael Eames

Oranmore

Michael Eames

Michael believes that farming has become a 'third world industry'.

He recently cancelled a building project on his farm because of the way the industry has gone in recent months.

"You have weather, you have Brexit, everything is against the beef trade at the moment. The negotiations probably didn't go well with the Beef Plan. It's all coming together like a perfect storm," he said.

"Farming is a third world industry at the moment. It's for people in other countries who can survive on $20 a day. The beef industry is in serious trouble - I don't see a future in it, you couldn't invest in it. I cancelled a shed we were going to do recently.

"We have a very Dublin-centric government. I don't know does Leo [Varadkar] know what happens outside the Pale, or does he care."

Joe Glynn

Athenry

Joe Glynn

Joe was in the mart checking the prices as he intends to sell cattle later this month. He believes that the government could have lowered the VAT rate for farm contractors, in a similar move as was done to support the tourism sector during the recession.

"They should bring down the VAT, give something back, they are giving us nothing. The costs are rising all the time. We need to do something about it. We have to put more in terms of the cost and the housewife isn't going to see any difference," he said.

Patrick Martyn

Craughwell, Co Galway

Patrick is a suckler farmer with 130 acres.

"I'm selling today and the prices are very poor, for cows anyway," he said.

He says that the Department of Agriculture should be working harder to find new markets for Irish beef ahead of Brexit.

"They need to get out into other markets if the English market is not there anymore. I really don't know what is going to happen. It's all unknown territory. It's very difficult to know what to do until we know what we are dealing with."

Vincent Costello

Grange, Turloughmore, Co Galway

Vincent was on the mart for a look but said that a lot of farmers have no choice but to sell, despite the low prices.

"The mart is not going well, cattle are back an awful lot. Top quality cattle are just about €2 a kilo, that's for top quality cattle," he said.

"But we have to sell now. Land is getting wet, the winter is moving in, we can't put the lot of them in the shed."

