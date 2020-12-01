Wit, wisdom and warmth shine through in tales of the unexpected with a country twist

Writing a column about Jim O’Brien’s book is like a being tribute act asked to do the encore at a stadium gig. It’s a hard act to follow.

Jim has self-published a selection of the columns which usually fill this space. I often sub-edit them, and it’s one of the easiest tasks in journalism: read, admire/laugh, publish. (I should add that I’ve never met Jim in person.)

The column is nominally about rural living, but its appeal is universal. On every page, there is at least one gem of a line.

Whatever topic he settles on — be it rural broadband, the death of his mother, electoral canvassing, a daughter leaving home, his battle with cancer, forgetting his mask in the Covid era, accidentally smuggling goods out of a pre-glasnost USSR — he writes with wit, wisdom and warmth.

He doesn’t so much dispense advice as exude good sense. He is less about telling the reader how to think, more about attempting to correct his own faults.

One regular theme is the pursuit of happiness. “I’m no psychologist, but I’ve spent a lifetime searching for that elusive condition,” he writes, and he can transform a throwaway comment heard decades ago into the basis for a life-changing new tip for keeping the blues at bay.

A neighbour who ate his food “small and often” gave rise to a philosophy of aiming for little victories in life.

In a piece sympathising with Leaving Cert students hoping for their weeks of exams to pass swiftly, he notes that “the practice of wishing time away is one of life’s great pities”.

It sounds obvious, but how many of us are able to avoid this pitfall?

On trying to reduce his dependence on his mobile phone, he says: “Here lies the challenge of the on-screen age: how do we avoid being suspended between virtual and real life?”

And somehow he segues into a delightful tale of a farmer who, over-celebrating the arrival of a long-awaited male heir, awakes on a liner halfway across the Atlantic, needing six months to get home.

Jim’s columns regularly take you on similarly unexpected journeys.

Elsewhere, he cheerfully chronicles his incompetence at various matters, such as horticulture (“a litany of failed attempts”) and Gaelic football (“a rather inauspicious debut that doubled as an equally inauspicious testimonial” aged 10).

He often provides a window to the almost-forgotten rural Ireland of the 1960s in which he grew up, where families were large (he was one of 11 siblings), luxuries were scarce and leisure time was a rare commodity.

“My generation experienced the twilight of an agrarian society in which the family farm was a self-contained unit where every animal, plant and human had a part to play and a role to fulfil,” he writes, looking on enviously, but not begrudgingly, as his daughters enjoy an idle summer.

He describes being sent on a bike to the local village as a pre-teen to do the weekly shop, and considering it a welcome break from farm chores.

Movingly

He writes lovingly and movingly about his parents, both of whom died in recent years, and the life they gave him. But he is no nostalgist; he appreciates much of what modern life has to offer, while wishing it could be better, and he comes up with solutions as well as laments.

Citing his sister’s experience in Malta, where Maltese and English are often spoken interchangeably, he suggests a “less regimented and rigid” approach to reviving the Irish language: “Let those with Irish speak it and those who understand it respond in English.”

Occasionally, the good-natured positivity gives way to anger.

Aware of the difference decent internet access would make to rural Ireland, he writes: “There is no policy with regard to rural broadband, there are only politics and posturing of the most reprehensible kind.

“The established political parties have shimmied and shied and lied about this for far too long.”

He is a passionate advocate of equal opportunities for women (he has three daughters, but Jim isn’t the type to require a vested interest to take up a cause). Despairing at the gender imbalance of Leo Varadkar’s initial cabinet, he calls for the application of gender quotas in politics.

The absence of women priests is “a veritable parallel universe where paper-thin theological window-dressing tries to mask crass chauvinism”.

He trained as a priest, and retains an affection for many aspects of the Church, but rebels against “narrow gods and their manic messengers. For too long we suffered under the gaze of deities designed by the neuroses of their creators.”

There is such decency and understanding of the human condition that comes across in Jim’s writing, you wonder if maybe he is wasted as a writer… imagine if our leaders had his outlook, how much better a place the world would be.

A self-confessed political junkie, he did dabble in politics, even running for election. But not for long.

“I hated what it did for me… the political reality in this country is a jungle where survival is everything, where all decisions are filtered through the prism of ‘the seat’.”

So sadly, he looks unlikely to end up as our benevolent dictator.

At the very least, Jim O’Brien deserves a wider audience beyond being the Irish Independent’s best-kept secret.

Maybe this collection can help: perfect for consumption on the loo, it’s an ideal Christmas present for anyone who can read.