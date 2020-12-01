Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Wit, wisdom and warmth shine through in tales of the unexpected with a country twist

Jim's compendium of wisdom Expand

Close

Jim's compendium of wisdom

Jim's compendium of wisdom

Jim's compendium of wisdom

Sam Wheeler

Writing a column about Jim O’Brien’s book is like a being tribute act asked to do the encore at a stadium gig. It’s a hard act to follow.

Jim has self-published a selection of the columns which usually fill this space. I often sub-edit them, and it’s one of the easiest tasks in journalism: read, admire/laugh, publish. (I should add that I’ve never met Jim in person.)

The column is nominally about rural living, but its appeal is universal. On every page, there is at least one gem of a line.

Privacy