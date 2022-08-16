Why whaling and dolphin hunting is widely supported on the Faroe Islands

An estimated 1,400 dolphins were killed during a single hunt in the North Atlantic waters of the Faroe Islands last year.

While farmed salmon is the main export product from the islands, whale and dolphin hunting are widely supported among the fishing and farming community.

Jens Ivan í Gerdinum of the islands’ Agricultural Agency said “between 800 and 1,000 whales are taken each year” with whaling considered beneficial for the local economy and food consumption.

“Whaling here is not an industry, it’s just a system that’s ad hoc. If circumstances allow, a boat is driven and the share is distributed between the whalers, the town where the whaling took place, and if there is anything else it goes to the neighbouring villages, older people’s homes and hospitals, a lot of people want the meat.

“But in a civilised, safe, economy it’s not needed at all, I’d say it will stop by itself eventually. There is a lot of pressure from animal rights groups, especially with the internet. Sometimes we will experience a boycott from our fish exports, but when people get hungry enough, they don’t care about ethics anymore.”

He says “the big pressure” is coming from the United States following the slaughter of 1,400 dolphins in local waters in 2021.

“That’s even worse than killing whales because it’s dolphins, so the US did not want to buy our salmon produce and that is fair enough. The politicians here did not react, really nothing will happen, we will be allowed to kill dolphins if we want to. But it’s quite strange because the US market wants fresh produce, and in order to get fresh it is flown, not shipped, directly.

“So, within 48 hours our salmon is in a restaurant in New York — as a Faroese that makes you want to say, ‘how dare you talk about ethics’.

“What happened last year where 1,400 were killed in one death was really an out-of-control situation, I do not think that was necessary.

“Because it’s ad hoc, it can be very difficult to control sometimes. A lot of people don’t even know how to kill a dolphin and you have people with cameras. If you can’t be effective; you should just not do it.

“Overall, I support whaling if it’s done in a scientifically safe way based on population numbers, it is unsafe to eat whales higher on the food chain, pilot whales and killer whales, because they’re heavily contaminated — for that reason alone we should not kill them.

“My approach is locally produced, locally hunted, I always support that but make it as swift, organised, and humane as it can be.”