Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 29 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Wetlands CAP proposal may hurt farmers

Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The classification of peatlands and wetlands as 'carbon rich soils' under the current CAP proposals will have serious implications for farmers working this ground, the INHFA has warned.

INHFA president Colm O'Donnell claimed that proposals from the European Commission regarding these lands will result in more stringent restrictions in terms of draining and working this ground.

A restrictive management regime for wetlands and peatlands could also limit the ability of those farming this ground to access environmental schemes, Mr O'Donnell maintained.

Since environmental schemes under the reformed CAP will have to add value in terms of the natural environment, it could prove difficult to design such programmes if the management of wetlands is already severely restricted.

The INHFA has also voiced concern regarding a proposal under the Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS) - which replaces the Basic Payment Scheme - that will require farmers to draft a nutrient management plan (NMP).

The INHFA argues that the proposal to include provision of a NMP under the BISS will increase application costs for farmers and further restrict the development of accessible schemes such as REPS.

Mr O'Donnell said INHFA is proposing a number of amendments to the Commission's CAP proposals which are expected to be debated by the European Parliament early next month.

Also Read

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

File photo

Irish milk prices among lowest in Europe, survey confirms
Peter and Paula Hynes on the family farm in Aherla, Co Cork. Photo: Claire Keogh

Peter Hynes: Dairy farmers levy could fund a sexing machine
Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Ann Fitzgerald: The IFA cannot afford to dismiss the new Beef Plan Movement

Factories: Good news for sheep farmers as prices rise by up to 10c/kg
(Stock photo)

€444 million to be reimbursed to European farmers
A farmer harvests a sugar beet field in Puits-la-Vallee, northern France, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier -/File Photo

EU sugar output could drop further as growers turn away from beet
Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney

€15m advance payments under year two of Sheep Welfare Scheme