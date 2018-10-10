The IFA had spent the weeks leading up to last Wednesdays' Beef Forum meeting criticising the factories on prices.

We're producing the world's best beef so why are prices so low?

It was a surprise then to learn that they decided two days before the event not to attend.

Beef finishers were hoping the IFA would take possession of the talks table and not relinquish it until the factories had been made to answer the hard questions.

Questions about price, about the strength of the British market, questions about the grid to mention a few.

If the factories didn't answer those questions, the IFA and the other farm organisations should have been prepared to stay at that table, all night and the next day if needs be, to get their message across.

However, the IFA leadership were focused on their €200/hd suckler cow campaign.

In effect, the Minister and the processing sector got off scot free on what exactly they intend doing on prices.

Last Friday, though, the ICSA took the fight directly to the factories, with their protest outside the ABP plant in Clones stopping all traffic in and out of the plant.