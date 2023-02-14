‘We’re not looking to pick fights with dairy farmers’, says Oatly boss, but adds dairy alternatives are on the cusp of going mainstream

‘It’s Oatly’s city and we’re just living in it,” said one Dubliner last month, such were the prominence of advertisements for the alternative dairy producer.

It was the first major campaign in Ireland for the Swedish-based company, known for its unique, bold and opinionated marketing style.

With slogans like “It’s like milk but made for humans” and “Here comes the post-milk generation” displayed in key locations across the city, the campaign generated plenty of commentary, drawing praise from environmentalists and the ire of dairy farmers.

Despite its bold marketing style and its double-digit revenue growth in recent years, the company remains unprofitable, with its losses to September of last year widening to over €75m. The performance saw the company’s share price tank by 80pc last year, forcing it to implement significant job cuts.

While it might seem like a new company to many, Oatly has been around for close to 25 years, according to Bryan Carroll, General Manager for Oatly in the UK and Ireland.

Founded by brothers Bjorn and Rickard Öste, the company’s initial strategy was to sell their wares as slimming products. Only later on did they market them as lactose-free milk alternatives.

Over several years, the research team at Lund University in Sweden, led by Rickard Öste, “cracked the code” on developing products which Mr Carroll says make the switch from dairy easy for consumers.

Expand Close An Oatly T-shirt / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An Oatly T-shirt

“It’s not about making extreme switches,” he says. “It’s about the little swaps consumers can make in their diet to reduce their dairy intake, and what we’ve been able to do is get products which mean that there’s no compromise on taste, which is super-important.”

So why the huge investment in a marketing campaign in Ireland now? Well, according to Mr Carroll, dairy alternatives are on the cusp of becoming mainstream here.

He cites Oatly research which found that about a third of Irish adults had already been changing their behaviours and consuming a little less dairy and meat over the last three years, with about three in ten are saying they are going to continue to change their habits even further in the next 12 months.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity this presents,” he says.

Dairy alternatives still only account for 4pc of total dairy consumption in Ireland, with traditional products said to have 99pc penetration in households, with the average family drinking the equivalent of 6.5L per week.

That said, the alternative dairy market is clearly growing, particularly among younger people, with brands such as Oatly and Irish-owned Flahavan’s gaining in popularity.

“We see just a huge world of opportunity to go after,” says Mr Carroll. “And what’s really exciting is the number of Irish adults who say they are really open to plant-based alternatives.

“It’s proven in the sales data. Compared to 2019, it’s around about 35pc growth. There’s no reason why that level of growth rates shouldn’t continue for long into the future.”

Despite the rhetoric of its marketing campaigns, Mr Carroll says Oatly is “not advocating really extreme diets and saying everyone in the world has to be vegan and stop consuming dairy.

“It’s just about giving consumers choice, and that’s the intention behind our campaign. There is a choice out there.

“I know it’s a very strong dairy industry here which has got a very proud heritage, and we’re not looking to necessarily compete directly with dairy.”

But with slogans like “The post-milk generation” and “Wow no cow” and a recent UK TV ad which painted consuming milk as sinful, how can farmers not feel threatened?

Expand Close Bryan Carroll / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bryan Carroll

While Mr Carroll concedes that many do see their ads as provocative, he says Oatly’s intention is to start debates.

“Ultimately, this comes back to the biggest issue that we face in our generation, which is climate change,” he says.

“We’re not looking to really pick fights or battles, it’s about being transparent and letting consumers make the choice.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we have been able to, as best we can, calculate the impact of what it takes to make every delicious pack of Oatly, so we’re just drawing out that comparison versus dairy milk.”

Expand Close An Oatly ad in Dublin's Heuston Station / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An Oatly ad in Dublin's Heuston Station

Despite this, Oatly recently fell foul of the Advertising Standards Authority in the UK for making unsubstantiated environmental claims.

Further, Oatly’s “It’s like milk but made for humans” slogan has caused controversy and confusion. So what does it mean?

“I suppose, in very simple terms, dairy milk is meant for baby cows,” says Mr Carroll.

“And what’s going on with milk really is you’re putting the oats and other feed into the cow, the cow is doing the processing, and milk comes out the other end.

​“With Oatly and plant-based milks, it’s really just bypassing the cow. We process it ourselves and we’ll leave the cow’s milk for her baby calves.”

There is also debate over the nutritional pros and cons of alternative dairy products.

In October, Safefood Ireland published a report which said the average calcium and protein content of many alternatives to dairy products is less than their dairy equivalent.

Safefood advised people to check the labels and look for products containing sources of protein that are unsweetened and fortified with calcium.

Taking plant-based alternatives to milk as an example, it said on average, these had a third of the protein content of milk, while two-thirds of the products surveyed were not a source of protein.

This, Safefood said, may be particularly important for those moving to vegetarian or vegan diets.

In response, Oatly said protein is not usually a nutritional concern — the average intake of Irish adults of 85.2g/day (men 100.2g and women 70.4g/day) suggests many people are consuming in excess of European recommendations.

It also said all Oatly’s non-organic drinks are fortified and a rich source of calcium, with levels similar to cow’s milk (120mg/100ml).

Expand Close Another Oatly ad in Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Another Oatly ad in Dublin

Mr Carroll says he is “super-confident” Oatly products are safe to consume on a regular basis.

“I wouldn’t have joined Oatly if it wasn’t confident. It’s really important to me that I believe in the products,” he says.

So do you have to be a vegan to work for Oatly? No, he says.

“Well, I’m not vegan. Some time in the aftermath of Covid, as a family we started to think about some of the choices we were making and made a conscious decision to cut back on meat and eat more vegetable-based dishes, and then started drinking oat milk as well.

“It was initially in the coffee and then in the cereal. I must admit my kids took a bit longer to convert.

“It wasn’t one of the job requirements for Oatly that you have to be vegan. We have some vegans in the business, then we have some that are more flexitarian.

“In my fridge, the only dairy I might have is some cheese… yeah, I’m certainly an advocate of oat milk. I love it.”

Read More

‘The price gap with dairy is closing’

The Oatly sold on Irish shelves is produced in its Netherlands plant, while the oats are mainly grown in Sweden and Finland for the European market, according to Bryan Carroll.

The process of producing its oat drink is “a trade secret” but it involves milling the oats and mixing them with water.

Enzymes are added in large tanks, breaking down oat starch, then rapeseed oil, calcium, salt and vitamins are mixed in.

​“It’s very simple, natural ingredients that go into the making of Oatly,” says Mr Carroll.

Late last year, Oatly was criticised — particularly by vegan consumers — for selling by-products from their manufacturing process to livestock farmers to feed to their animals.

Dutch newspaper Financieele Dagblad also revealed in its investigation that Alpro, another alternative dairy producer, sold soya milk by-products from factories in Britain, Belgium and France to livestock farmers.

A spokes-person from Oatly said at the time that supplying food-waste to farms was recognised by governments as the most sustainable method of disposing of residue, other than feeding humans.

When asked if he anticipates there ever being an Oatly manufacturing plant in Ireland, Mr Carroll says there’s a balance between the level of demand and the efficiency of investing in a factory.

“Certainly, mega-factories are not where we’re looking to go,” he says. “We’re always trying to find that right balance between locating as close as we can to consumers, and being affordable and efficient.”

Plant-based alternatives generally sell at a premium to dairy, but the cost gap is narrowing, Mr Carroll says.

“Some of our natural ingredients can be impacted by global factors that are outside of our control, but the bigger Oatly becomes, hopefully we’ll be able to find more ways to produce more efficiently, which will help us offset some of those inflationary measures,” he says.

“Not to draw too many comparisons with dairy, but obviously, the dairy cost prices have been going up quite significantly, around 35pc.

“That’s compared to plant-based milks, where there’s been about 10pc inflation over the last year. So while they’re a little bit more expensive than dairy today, that gap is narrowing for consumers.”

Read More

‘It’s often forgotten, our oats come from farmers’

While some dairy processors are starting to get into the plant-based alternative market, Bryan Carroll says success is not easy.

“It’s not just about having a plant-based alternative, it’s delivering what consumers need: it has to be tasty,” he says. “It has to deliver however they’re using it — whether in cooking on cereal or in coffee — and has to get that nutritional profile right.

“It’s not easy to crack — if it was then everyone would be doing it.

“Whether the dairy industry will be able to match that I don’t know, but if it encourages more consumers to move from dairy to plant-based, that’s got to be good for the planet and for Irish consumers. We would welcome the challenge and the competition.”

With Ireland’s dairy industry said to contribute upwards of €16bn predominately to the rural economy via mostly farmer-owned businesses, many farmer representatives have hit out at the likes of Oatly for being multi-national corporations with little interest in local communities.

Mr Carroll rejects this criticism and the dairy industry’s “romantic story that isn’t grounded” and adds: “We work with farmers. That’s often forgotten. Oatly is not this big machine. Our oats come from farmers and we’re looking to strengthen our farming partnerships across the world.”