Wee farm within shouting distance of the North

A 54ac farm near Hackballscross, Dundalk in Co Louth is on the private treaty market with a guide price close to €600,000. The non-residential farm is situated on the border, with a drain dividing it from the North.

The property is the subject of an executor sale. Just 8km from Dundalk, Martin McEneaney of Sherry FitzGerald Carroll describes the holding as made up of some of the finest farming ground in north Louth.

Located in the townlands of Cavanmore and Tavnamore, the property is in four separate lots a few hundred metres apart. Three of the lots have good road frontage. The fourth lot, bordering Armagh, has laneway access.

The farmland surrounding the holding is home to strong agricultural enterprises and each of the lots would make a welcome addition to any of these enterprises. The fourth lot, while landlocked, is home to a derelict stone building that could be of use in the event of a planning application for a yard.

The land can be bought in the four individual lots. The first is in Cavanmore just northwest of the N53 and comprises c16ac in three divisions. This is guided at €190,000.

The second extends to almost 9ac and comes in two fields with plenty of access and road frontage. Situated in Tavnamore, the lot is 1.9km north of the N53 intersection at Hackballscross and guided at €100,000. The third parcel is made up of over 16ac of five divisions and this is also in Tavnamore. It is guided at €180,000.

The final piece is made up of 13ac of land laid out in five fields with laneway access, bordering south Armagh. It has an old derelict stone shed and is guided at €120,000.