'We have three sets of cameras and we will be up with the cows every two hours during calving'

"My job involved a lot of travelling and it's not the lifestyle I wanted long-term."

"I lived in London for years but moved home in 2016 because I missed the farm," says Felicity, 29, of her decision to pack up a top job as a scientist and return to the west to run the medium-sized enterprise alongside her mother.

It's a tough life for anyone - male or female - but it's the life they have chosen and they wouldn't swap it for anything.

Swapping the high life of travels to the USA and Europe, Felicity is now far more comfortable in the calving unit on any given night tending to her beloved cows.

"We do spring calving every year so the next few weeks will be hectic. As well as the Angus cows, all our nine Kerry cows are in-calf as well."

Felicity and Patricia McGrath

This is largely down to the expertise of Patricia, a qualified AI technician who inseminates all her own cows using bulls from sources such as Bova AI, for whom she works off the farm.

A vested interest in getting her own cows in calf each year prompted her to train in 2013. Patricia is now one of only a handful of females in the profession in Ireland, but she says it's a very rewarding job.

"I divide my time between suckler and dairy herds, but there's definitely a lot more dairy work than before. From early April until early May I inseminate about 1,000 cows," she says.

This involves a lot of driving across east Galway, and of late Patricia has given more responsibility of the farm to her daughter.

Felicity says the flexibility in her own job, and an understanding employer, makes life that bit easier at this time of year.

"I manage Bo Steel, a company which specialises in calving gates and feed barriers, but if there's ever a cow calving I can dash home to check on her," she says.

Felicity says preparation is the key: "We have three sets of cameras and will be up with the cows every two hours. Some people run into trouble if they are not ready, so we try and have everything sorted well in advance."

Temperament

Calving can be a tough time, especially when it comes to lack of manpower, but the McGraths' choice of breeds eases the burden.

"We bought Aberdeen Angus many years ago because we knew they were good calvers. In addition they have a great temperament," says Patricia, who admits she was a very late starter in farming.

Born in Dublin but later moving to Galway with her young family, she was immersed in farming life after the sudden death of her uncle James Cannon in 2000. Having qualified and worked as a teacher, she opted for a career change to run the then 55-acre farm.

As a newcomer, Patricia first made some important changes to bring the farm into the 21st century. "My uncle had a suckler herd of about 15 cows but some of those were getting old. It was after a few years we decided to buy some Aberdeen Angus," she says.

They also purchased an additional 15 acres.

They initially started with one cow and since 2008 they have been producing only pure-bred animals which are marketed under the 'Gortnalon' prefix. Bulls are sold on, as are some heifers, with others kept as replacements.

They have forged a reputation as breeders: they recently placed second in the medium category in the Connaught/Leinster Aberdeen Angus Club herd competition.

On New Year's Day last year, they bought their first Kerry cow.

"Ironically it was in Limerick," says Felicity.

"They have great attributes as a breed in that they are great mothers and have 4pc buttermilk content in their milk which is now in demand as it's used for Murphy's ice cream.

"The only downside is that they can be difficult to get in calf as they are only in heat for a short period, but that's where my mother comes into it as she's always there on time."

With all nine cows due to calve shortly, Felicity is hopeful of adding some heifers to the herd in the not too distant future.

"There are only about 900 in Ireland at the moment. Without doubt they have one of the lowest carbon footprints compared to other cattle breeds so it would be nice to increase our numbers here," she says.

