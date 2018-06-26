Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 26 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'We fed all the way to May and now we are back feeding again'

Owen Hallahan from Aglish, Co. Waterford with the cows eating silage. Picture: Patrick Browne
Owen Hallahan from Aglish, Co. Waterford with the cows eating silage. Picture: Patrick Browne
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

"An inch of rain would be a lot better to us now than a bag of fertiliser," is Owen Hallahan's take on the recent drought conditions.

The west Waterford dairy farmer is milking 200 cows on what he describes as "wicked dry ground" at Aglish, between Cappoquin and Dungarvan.

Like every other farmer in the southeast, Owen has struggled to keep grass in front of his cows over the last week as the dry weather has taken its toll.

While grass growth was up on 50kg/ha/day 10 days ago, it has now fallen to around 30kg/ha/day.

"And given the weather that is forecast, it's only going one way," Owen says ruefully.

Owen is already feeding round bales of silage.

The cows are on 5kg of dairy ration, they get 9kg of grass, and the rest is silage.

He is trying to keep the paddock rotation at 25 days but he says that a lot of milking platform is beginning to "burn up".

Also Read

Owen Hallahan from Aglish, Co Waterford with the fields getting bare. Picture: Patrick Browne
Owen Hallahan from Aglish, Co Waterford with the fields getting bare. Picture: Patrick Browne

Owen reckons that he is close to the limit at the moment with grass covers across the farm averaging 100kgs/ha/day when they should be at 500kgs/ha/day.

"This has been one rough year in terms of grass, but these are the joys of farming," he says.

Concentrates

"It's like a neighbour said to me, we missed a season this year - we went straight from winter into summer.

"We fed all the way to May, and now we're back feeding again."

Owen is considering increasing concentrates to 6kg/day if it is required, and he might sell off some high cell count cows if he has to.

"The feed bills will double this year. But on the plus side, at least the backside didn't fall out of milk prices altogether," he says.

Although the Aglish area has received just 15mm of rain over the last fortnight, water supplies to the dairy herd should not be a problem.

"We have our own well and it has never run dry in my time," says Owen. "But then this year is the year of extremes."

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Emissions from the dairy sector increased by 24pc between 2012-16 according to EPA and CSO data

Department figures on dairy emissions 'misleading'
Stock Image.

Fodder shortage fears sparks panic buying amongst farmers
Stock image.

Having enough 'bull power' for breeding finale is vital
With the orange weather warning in place, it is very likely that there will be more forest fires

Forest fire warning put in place as fire brigade battles nine-day fire
Harry McAnespie at Clogher Market. Credit: BBC Northern Ireland True North programme

Further tragedy for McAnespie family as man dies after livestock mart...

Thousands expected to attend Beef 2018 in Meath
Bandon Co-op Winners. Peter Fleming, Carbery Group Chairman, James, Pat & Theresa O'Neill, Clohane, Bandon, Co Cork, Jason Hawkins, CEO Carbery Group. Photo: George Maguire

Bandon dairy farm wins Carbery Quality Milk Award 2018