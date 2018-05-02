Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 4 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch: Officer's close encounter with angry cow while assisting a motorist

Officers in Texas have released footage of a cow running into their police car.

Emily Chudy

Dashcam footage from Texas police shows a close encounter between a patrol car and an angry cow.

A Harris County deputy was patrolling the roads when he stopped to assist motorists involved in an apparent traffic accident. Footage shows a cow then running towards the police vehicle.

The cow was seen charging at the deputies, who quickly moved out of the way to avoid the animal before it ran away.

The footage now has 21,000 views on the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton Facebook page.

Police said: “During the regular eight-hour shift we encounter the good, the bad, and the big.

“We can handle criminals with no problem, but when it comes to livestock… it’s no bull!”

Officers reassured the public that no animals, humans or patrol cars were harmed in the encounter.

Also Read

Press Association

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Poor weather, higher input costs, and price volatility continue to hammer the tillage sector

Extraordinary times call for urgent action in Tillage sector
25/4/2018 Elphin Special Sale of Bullock and Heifers Lot Number 12B Weight 565K DOB 24/2/16 Breed CH Sex Heifer Price €1260 Photo Brian Farrell

Weak demand hits maiden suckler heifer sale
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg

Hogan slams Rees-Mogg suggestion UK should slap tariffs on Irish beef
Farmer Packie Donnelly at his farm in Ballymena

Why this farmer plans to sell his three farms and retire by the age of 60
Replenshing feed stock for next year will be the next issue

John Joyce: I need to hold back five pens of cattle to give them a chance
Good quality pedigree heifers sold from €1,400 to €1,600 a head in Bandon Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Pedigree heifers sell for up to €1,600 as demand surges
Lay of the land

Regional disparity as Leinster, Connacht and Ulster land prices all take hit