Walter Francis’s story: ‘The high walls were like prison walls... I don’t remember going to school’

‘My uncle brought my mother to Tuam,” Walter Francis believes, and he was born there in 1941. “The high walls were like prison walls,” he says, and from what he knows he was kept in the home for seven years until he was fostered out to a farm family.

“When I arrived there, I don’t know if it was the fear or what but I was wetting the bed for around three years. I don’t remember going to school,” he says.

With none of the modern machinery available to farmers today, life on the 42-acre farm was tough after he was fostered, and Walter recalls only going to school until he was 14.

“I was offered another two years’ education in Loughrea, but my foster father said no, I was needed on the farm,” he says. “I worked hard on the farm, I worked the horse and donkey, picked potatoes. But I was treated good.”

Walter was not the only child in the house — the family already had a son and daughter. His foster mother died after he had been with the family for just three years.

Walter stayed on the farm until he was 18 and at that point, he got a job with the county council. “I went out to work then, but still working on the farm till I was about 25 or 26,” he says.

With none of his foster parents’ biological children having any descendants, the farm was eventually transferred into Walter’s ownership. However, the authorities did not accept that Walter had been fostered. It was an informal arrangement, and although his guardians had loved and cared for him, he was treated as a stranger and asked to pay full inheritance tax. Eventually, Walter had to sell the farm due to this financial burden of the inheritance tax.

“I would have kept the land if there was no tax issue.” Walter says his birth mother went to America after he was born. She had a daughter there who she put up for adoption. After that she married and had three children with her husband.

“I had been blessed and delighted to have met my half-siblings. “When I was born, the door was closed behind her back. She had to bring that cross for the rest of her life. It was an awful burden on my mother,” he says, blaming the Church and the State for fostering such a culture of hate.

