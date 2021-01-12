Farming

Walter Francis's story: 'The high walls were like prison walls... I don't remember going to school'

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

‘My uncle brought my mother to Tuam,” Walter Francis believes, and he was born there in 1941. “The high walls were like prison walls,” he says, and from what he knows he was kept in the home for seven years until he was fostered out to a farm family.

When I arrived there, I don’t know if it was the fear or what but I was wetting the bed for around three years. I don’t remember going to school,” he says.

With none of the modern machinery available to farmers today, life on the 42-acre farm was tough after he was fostered, and Walter recalls only going to school until he was 14.

