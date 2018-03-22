Vulture funds demand full repayment on farm loans

Debt resolution consultant, Matt Carey, said vulture funds were invariably looking for full repayment of farmers' loans and were unwilling to consider either refinancing or restructuring of the borrowings.

Mr Carey pointed out that farmers and land owners differed from most other borrowers in that the level of security available, usually deeds to land, generally exceeded the value of their loans.

"Because the security held is usually far greater than the loan amount, the vulture funds are looking for full repayment and are unwilling to consider other options," Mr Carey said.