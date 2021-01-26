VIDEO: Tipperary farmer invents a new device that he believes will help reduce back injury risks for farmers during the calving season

Almost one year ago dairy farmer Jim Ryan felt an ominous yet familiar pain while pulling a calf on his Tipperary farm.

His back had spasmed again. “Enough is enough,” he said to himself and from that day forth he was determined to find a better way to assist cows calving.

The result is his new invention, Calf Assist, a device which shifts the pressure of pulling calves from the shoulders and back to the thighs and legs. It has already generated a lot of interest among farmers.

Back trouble is nothing new to Jim who says a rugby injury left him in an “awful state” for a number of years. And his main aim with the calving assist device is to help farmers suffering from back trouble like he was.

Having played for rugby for Cashel Rugby Club and worked as an AI man, with farming to boot, Jim says he’d done a lot of “pulling and dragging” over the years.

“I know what bad back trouble is like. I used to come in and lie down on the cold tiles to try and find some relief. I was in agony.”

“You can carry around a bad shoulder, you can drag around a bad knee or ankle, but if your back is in trouble you’re done.”

Heading into his busiest time of the year on the farm, he says if he put out his back in the middle of the calving season, it would be an ‘absolute disaster’.

“You can do nothing. Guys aren’t educated enough, and they might think you can’t hurt your back calving. Fellas with 150 cows could have to assist three or four cows a day during calving. It’s a lot of pulling.”

Jim farms in Dualla near Cashel, where he milks 150 cows along with his father Dick.

Describing himself as ‘your average run of a fella’, he stresses the Ryan farm is very much a family operation.

“Dad and I are milking here. We get on great. We have no choice, the show has to stay going,” he says, adding that anyone dairying on their own has a tough life.

If it wasn’t for his father’s presence at home, he wouldn’t have been able to play rugby, work as an AI man for a number of years or spend a year working in New Zealand.

“Even something like a weekend away or going somewhere with the kids — that’s the one thing about dairy farming, someone has to carry the can. Young lads are just not there to help at the moment,” he says, adding that big expansion hasn’t been for him.

“We have had a hundred cows here since 1984. We could go zero-grazing now and drawing back, but for what? To pay more to the taxman?

“I went off to New Zealand and worked on a farm with 1,600 cows and I gave a year over there milking and seen enough. These big numbers weren’t for me.

Looking at the dairy sector at present, Jim believes the work is ‘breaking fellas’.

“No matter what way you’re doing them, there is an awful lot of dogging in cows. Farming is farming.”

Rugby

Having played rugby with Cashel Jim has another notable connection to the oval ball as he’s a next-door neighbour and a great friend of former Irish rugby international Denis Leamy.

The pair grew up together and he recalls the great days out he had following Denis’ career with Munster and Ireland.

“My best memory of Denis was up at the English match in Croke Park. There was a hard man (Denis).

“I remember as young fellas we were out in the fields and we spotted a new-born calf alone. The cow was gone. I remember we threw the calf up on Denis’s back. The calf could have been 60-70kg and he must have carried it about half a mile. Pure natural strength.”

Denis explained to him that professional rugby players are taught how to use their body weight in the most effective way.

“That’s really the basis of what my calving assist does. It’s just a better use of body weight.

“Farmers are so busy for the next two months they can’t afford to have a tweak or a pain or anything. As I learned: The key to the back is to stop hurting it,” adds Jim.

No more ‘murder’ on the back and shoulders – how Calf Assist levers body weight to do the hard work of pulling calves

Every other priority can go out the door for farmers when cows are calving, says Jim Ryan.

"The mindset is, just get the calf out alive. If you had to, you'd pull them out with your teeth. One thing that drives me mental is calves dying or anything dying. Money aside, I hate seeing animals dying. It just gets me.”

It's this mindset that leads to injuries on farms, and his own experience of back injuries led to his quest to develop a better way to assist cows calving.

Jim says his goal was to find a way to take the pressure off the back around calving.

"The first thing I got was a girth, like the one you would put on a horse, and I tied two calving ropes onto each end. It was basic and worked grand.”.

By putting the girth around your backside and attaching the calving ropes to the calf’s feet, he says the operator has much more leverage and crucially there is no stress on the lower back.

"I remember the first time we tried it. It was on a big white head bull calf. It was a hard pull, but I went to bed that night and slept like a baby. If I had pulled like that with my shoulders, like I would have before, I'd be killed with the pain. That's when I knew I had something," he says.

However, his rudimentary design had one drawback that needed to be addressed.

"The problem was it was difficult to get out of it, so I came up with a quick-release mechanism and this is vitally important when calving cows that are loose," he said.

"I try to calve as many of the cows as possible without having to put them in a crush. We have big oul quiet cows here just loose in the calving shed. So the quick release is vital if the cow moves," he says.

The whole idea of Calf Assist is to protect the back. "With girth around your backside and below the lower vertebrae, you can't hurt the back. "Pulling off your shoulder is murder on your back. Normal people simply don't have a strong enough core for that," explains Jim.

Leverage

He also believes the product gives farmers more leverage and is much better than the traditional calving jack from an animal welfare point of view.

"I believe my calving assist is far ahead of the jack in terms of animal welfare. How do farmers know what tension they have on with a jack?" he asks, adding that when using his device farmers can pull on the contractions of the cow because they will have a “better feeling for the cow”.

There has already been huge interest in the product among farmers and Jim is hoping to ramp up production with the help of FRS in Cahir over the course of the next year.

"Any person I have shown it to wants to get one, so I am working on getting a company on board to manufacture it for me," he says.

"I have three small little kids. My wife is an ICU nurse looking after Covid patients. I wouldn't be wasting my time if I didn't think I had something of value here. It genuinely works," he says.

