VIDEO: Tipperary farmer invents a new device that he believes will help reduce back injury risks for farmers during the calving season


Ciaran Moran

Almost one year ago dairy farmer Jim Ryan felt an ominous yet familiar pain while pulling a calf on his Tipperary farm.

His back had spasmed again. “Enough is enough,” he said to himself and from that day forth he was determined to find a better way to assist cows calving.

The result is his new invention, Calf Assist, a device which shifts the pressure of pulling calves from the shoulders and back to the thighs and legs. It has already generated a lot of interest among farmers.

