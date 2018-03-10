I travelled to south Tipperary before the snow fell and the storm blew last week. It was a lovely morning for the drive from Limerick to Mitchelstown. The air was crisp, the sun was shining and the Galtees looked magnificent.

I travelled to south Tipperary before the snow fell and the storm blew last week. It was a lovely morning for the drive from Limerick to Mitchelstown. The air was crisp, the sun was shining and the Galtees looked magnificent.

VIDEO: See inside this 86ac holding of strong south Tipperary land on the market for €500,000

I was headed to see an 86ac residential farm at Moonaloughra, Burncourt in Co Tipperary located between Mitchelstown and Cahir.

After making the mistake of taking the motorway towards Cahir I had to double back along the old main Cork to Dublin road passing the Kilcoran Lodge to get to the turn-off for Burncourt. Thanks to Google Maps and signs erected by Wexford auctioneer David Quinn, I arrived at the long avenue to the farm. The holding is to be sold at auction and guided at €500,000 or just under €6,000/ac.

Situated in a lovely part of the country, the farm has the Galtees to the rear where the peak of Galteemore was catching the morning sun overhead as we walked the land. Ahead of us in the medium distance Waterford's Comeraghs rose to meet the sky. The farmstead is reached by a shared private avenue that ends at the farm gate. The place hasn't been inhabited for a long time and the land has been let in recent years.