The Valtra A Series has become more versatile and comfortable with the introduction of the new A104 and A114 models with HiTech 4 transmission.

Valtra ramps up the comfort and versatility on the A Series

Production and delivery of the new models has already begun, and Irish farmers visiting the LAMMA machinery show in England earlier this month will have seen the tractors on public display for the first time.

The new 16+16R power shift transmission features four ranges with four power shift steps each. Valtra say the transmission has been optimised for field and farmyard work, with six speeds available in the main work speed range, between 4 and12 km/h.

A super creeper 32F+32R option is further available, allowing speeds below 100 metres per hour at 1,400 rpm engine speed.

The new HiTech 4 models are designed for smooth and effortless operation with minimised use of the clutch pedal.

A range of automatic and pre-programmable functions let the operator focus on the implement and work surroundings, while the tractor takes care of the shifting.

The Finnish tractor manufacturer says front-loader tasks can now be handled more precisely thanks to the new electronic controls featuring a joystick with optional third and fourth function, and hydraulic implement locking.

When it comes to driver comfort, a mechanical cab suspension with two-pan hard rods for increased stability can be fitted as an option.