Monday 28 January 2019

Valtra ramps up the comfort and versatility on the A Series

Derek Casey

Derek Casey

The Valtra A Series has become more versatile and comfortable with the introduction of the new A104 and A114 models with HiTech 4 transmission.

Production and delivery of the new models has already begun, and Irish farmers visiting the LAMMA machinery show in England earlier this month will have seen the tractors on public display for the first time.

The new 16+16R power shift transmission features four ranges with four power shift steps each. Valtra say the transmission has been optimised for field and farmyard work, with six speeds available in the main work speed range, between 4 and12 km/h.

A super creeper 32F+32R option is further available, allowing speeds below 100 metres per hour at 1,400 rpm engine speed.

The new HiTech 4 models are designed for smooth and effortless operation with minimised use of the clutch pedal.

A range of automatic and pre-programmable functions let the operator focus on the implement and work surroundings, while the tractor takes care of the shifting.

The Finnish tractor manufacturer says front-loader tasks can now be handled more precisely thanks to the new electronic controls featuring a joystick with optional third and fourth function, and hydraulic implement locking.

When it comes to driver comfort, a mechanical cab suspension with two-pan hard rods for increased stability can be fitted as an option.

The level of suspension can be pre-adjusted just like on the bigger Valtra N and T Series tractors.

Monitoring the performance of the tractor is easier thanks to the brand new dashboard instrument panel (below) which is designed for easy readability even in bright sunlight.

The display can be adjusted to show information relevant to specific work task.

The A104 and A114 models are powered by four-cylinder AGCO Power engines producing up to 100hp and 110hp, respectively. The stage-four compliant engines feature only selective catalytic reduction after-treatment technology, reducing emissions while keeping service costs to a minimum.

In response to customer demand, the new A Series models can now also be equipped with a front PTO and front linkage available via the Valtra Unlimited studio at the Suolahti factory.

