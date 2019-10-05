Speaking at a Getting Brexit Ready event in Cork yesterday, Alan Kingston of Glenilen Farm yoghurt company said getting UK suppliers to talk about Brexit was one of the biggest challenges his company was facing in terms of Brexit preparation, while Ballymaloe Foods' Noella Carroll added that UK suppliers "didn't want to know about them" because they were "too small".

"UK suppliers don't want to talk about Brexit with us and they care about it less than we do," said Mr Kingston.

However, he urged agri-businesses to be prepared and to engage with suppliers, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture on Brexit issues.

"Don't put your head in the sand, there's loads of people out there to help. There are lots of customers there that love Irish food, Irish product and the natural thing," he said.

"Don't despair, they're our nearest neighbour, they'll always be there, when all this is done with hopefully, we can get on to the real issues like climate change and migration."

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed told the Farming Independent a no-deal Brexit was "increasingly more likely".

Indo Farming