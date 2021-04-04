Triona McCarthy on supporting Irish salons

I find it fascinating how quickly we all adapted to the virtual world this past year — we’re all Zoom masters now and don’t think twice about enjoying a drink with a pal over a video call or watching a gig online. However, lots of peeps are struggling at home with DIY beauty. Did you know that our DIY beauty treatments have changed drastically since the first lockdown? The team at beauty comparison site Cosmetify has put together the most popular beauty-related Google searches in 2021. Here are the top five: How to cut men’s hair — up 412pc. How to fade hair — up 275pc. How to trim your own hair — up 151.1pc. How to shave your head — up 146.2pc. How to cut a fringe — up 125pc. Surprised? I’ve only attempted about two of these five but I know plenty of people, men especially, who have just had enough and shaved everything off while waiting for the barbers to reopen. Also, apparently, ‘How to pierce your own ear’ has dropped out of the top 10 list this lockdown. All I can say to that is thank Gucci! Do not try that at home, folks! Many years ago, I scarred Aidan, my brother in Schull, while attempting to pierce his ear with a darning needle and a lump of ice — I’m still very, very sorry!

The trick

I used to be the Kween of tanning disasters, but a hundred years in the beauty biz means I’ve picked up a trick or a thousand! Did you know you can fix a tanning faux pas with bicarbonate of soda and lemon juice? Mix the two to form a paste and then rub on the offending area using a circular motion.

The tools

I often say I’ve hair like my six-year-old — very badly behaved and unruly!

If you have thick, hard-to-manage hair, chances are a regular ghd does little in the way of taming your mane. Say hello to ghd max styler ceramic hair straightener, above, €195, which is the newest member in the hair straightener family. Its plates are 70pc bigger so it saves you time, too. It’s available on petermark.ie.

The treatment: Salon support

With salons closed for the best part of a year now, I’ve been on a bit of a mission to show my support in more innovative ways. And, to be honest, it hasn’t been that hard.

I like to follow my faves on Insta and recently signed up to the Nuala Woulfe Beauty Salon’s newsletter on

nualawoulfe.ie — it’s full of information, handy tricks and new things to try.

They often have giveaways and beauty tips, as well as updates to their online shop, which offers brands like SkinCeuticals, so you can glow like J-Lo, pictured above. Seeing as a good gossip while getting a treatment done is off the cards, it ensures we’ll have plenty to chat about when I’m back. I highly recommend signing up!

The trend: Shine bright

It’s the law on Instagram now that you have to have the fanciest candles burning brightly when doing a Live or Stories! Seriously, all I see are fancypants candles on all my fave peeps’ pages. As we’re all at home so much, no wonder sales of scented candles have seriously increased.

I’m McLovin this Louise Kennedy Damask Rose Ceramic Candle, above, €50, available from the

Dublin-based designer.

Each handcrafted candle is poured into a pretty white container displaying a beautiful motif — perfect to use as a pen holder or for brush storage when the candle is spent. Fragrances include accents of damask rose, lys flower, narcissus and opium flower.

Tel: (01) 662-0056, or see louisekennedy.com

Online Editors