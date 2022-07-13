Tributes paid as farmer dies following accident in Galway

The man was taken to Galway University Hospital

A man in his 60s has died following a fatal accident on a farm in Galway earlier this week.

Gardaí attended the incident with occurred in the Derreen area near Gort around 7pm on Tuesday.

The man’s body was transferred from the scene to University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal workplace accident that occurred on Tuesday, 12th of July 2022 in the Derreen area of Gort, Co Galway,” a Gardaí spokesperson said.

“At approximately 7:10pm, the body of a man aged in his 60s was located on a farm in the area.

“The body of the man was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

“The Health & Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified and will conduct an investigation of their own.”

It is still unknown what happened during the accident.

Cllr Geraldine Donohue of Galway County Council said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and community of the gentleman that lost his life at this very sad time.

"It's a terrible tragedy, his family need the time and space to come to terms with the immeasurable loss they have suffered.”