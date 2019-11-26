To the manor born for €7.5m in the south-east

According to auctioneer Gary Quinn, the manor house is one of Wexford's most popular tourist destinations, with around 100,000 visitors each year.

Located 18km from Gorey, the estate is being offered for sale as a going concern by DNG Property People.

The holding includes a 23,140 sq ft manor house that dates back to the 1600s, with up to 470ac of land. It can be bought as an entire or in lots, with an overall guide price of €7.5m.

Built in the second half of the 1600s, the property was originally owned by one John Warren, a Cromwellian soldier who was granted 6,000ac in south Wexford for his services to the Roundheads.

Warren, a bachelor, died and left the estate to his cousin Hugh Warren on condition he pay £5,000 to other surviving relations. Alternatively, the estate could be sold and Hugh given £500.

Well House Lot 1

The primary beneficiary had no intention of making any payout and gathered all the papers associated with the estate, plus a small fortune in cash, and absconded to England.

Safely ensconced across the water with his booty, he wrote to the executor, Samuel Jackson, suggesting that the estate be sold and he would be happy with his £500. The executor took Hugh Warren to court and he ended up in prison in London.

After two years, he was released on condition he work with Jackson to dispose properly of the estate. That resulted in it being bought by the Doyne family, who owned it until the 1800s.

While in the ownership of the Doynes, it was redesigned in a Tudor Gothic style by architect Daniel Robertson, who also designed Johnstown Castle and Powerscourt Gardens.

In 1965, it was purchased by the current owners, the Rosler family.

Approached by a tree-lined avenue, the three-storey over-basement manor house is in the middle of the estate. It has more than 40 rooms.

The reception rooms are decorated in the style typical of the neo-Gothic designers of the 19th century, with panelled walls and ceilings, along with original fireplaces and sash windows with shutters.

The main staircase is an impressive piece of craftwork, while the first floor comprises eight bedrooms and two bathrooms, with access to a further nine rooms and a bathroom in the attic. The basement contains a further 12 rooms and a number of store-rooms. The original courtyard to the rear of the house includes five self-catering chalets.

Wells House Lot 2

A restaurant beside the house can seat 100 patrons, while a recent addition, Robertson Hall, is a banqueting area that can accommodate 160 guests.

The farm is made up of the best of grass and tillage land in excellent condition. Of the 470ac, a total of 360ac is made up of high-quality arable ground, of which about 180ac is in tillage and 180ac in grass.

A 90ac portion of the property is in woodland, and 20ac is in gardens that have been developed for visitors and contain a range of woodland walks, with the remainder covered with buildings.

The entire estate is bounded by three public roads, giving it over 5km of road frontage.

There are two extensive farmyards with a range of modern and dated buildings fit for a range of farm uses.

The primary lot consists of the house, the craft courtyard and a farmyard on a total of 184.5ac, guided at €2.5m. The land with this section is made up of 70ac of farming ground and 90ac of woodland with the remainder in gardens and buildings.

A second portion is made up of 190ac of farmland with a working farmyard, while the last portion consists of 95ac of agricultural land.

Wells House and Gardens was opened up to the public by the owners, Uri and Sabine Rosler, in 2012.

They have continuously invested in the house, the ancillary buildings and the land. They would love to see a new owner continue to develop the property and grow the tourism trade.

Indo Farming