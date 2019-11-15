Tipp students to host premier farm safety tractor run

Farm safety advocate Peter Gohery, who was injured in a farm accident on his Galway farm, will speak at the school on December 11 at 7.30pm.

The tractor run is just one of a series of events the Transition Year students are holding to increase their knowledge of farm safety.

Nenagh CBS Transition Year students Paul Seymour, Patrick Fogarty, Patrick Quigley, Jack Gleeson and Michael Ryan are hosting a tractor run in the town this Sunday to raise funds for farm safety charity Embrace FARM.

Teacher Michelle Forde has played a key role in helping the students organise the tractor run. She says that up to 200 tractors could take part in the event.

"There is great interest in the tractor run. Gareth Gault, AKA Donkey from Grassmen, is also travelling to Nenagh to partake in the tractor run, say a few words afterwards and help auction a trailer-load of timber," she says.

"We will also have Peter Gohery, Catherine Collins, John Hayes and other members of Embrace FARM present."

Anyone interested in the tractor run can register on the day on the school grounds from 11am. Registration costs €20. The run will kick off at noon and will be followed by refreshments, a raffle and entertainment at the school.

"We are reaching out to a number of local businesses that have an interest or involvement in the agri-sector and asking for a possible contribution towards the costs of holding the Tractor Run," says Ms Forde, adding that the organisation of the tractor run is a credit to the group of students involved.

"The lads involved love farming. They are helping to bring awareness of safety first to other young people who are heading out in to the world of driving high horse-power tractors and pulling heavy loads of silage through narrow country roads."

The students will also make a farm safety video to highlight health and safety risks with the guidance of teachers Paul Butler and Paul Dolan, who have also been key organisers behind the tractor run.

Ms Forde thanked the school's principal Karen O'Donnell and deputy Dermot Brislane for their support to the projects.

For more information visit the Nenagh CBS Tractor Run Facebook page or cbsnenagh.com

Indo Farming