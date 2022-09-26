Yes, fertiliser is expensive, but you can’t afford to not apply nutrients if you want good yields

Deadline looming: Time is running out if you want to spread slurry

The closed period for the application of farm slurries has been brought forward to October 8, so time is running out to apply them .

Ground conditions are excellent, giving little risk of soil compaction. With a combination of poor availability of chemical fertilisers and mad prices (0 7 30 at €850+), the more slurry you can get, the better.

Unfortunately slurry imports, like almost everything else, are governed by regulation.

The first thing you must have is a nutrient management plan showing the amount of nutrients you are allowed to import.

Up to now you have been allowed to assume soil P (phosphorus) index 3 for lands that do not have a recent soil test. From January 1, such soils will be deemed to be index 4 and have no P allowance. You should arrange to get lands sampled and analysed now.

On March 11, the new nitrate regulations reduced the standard N concentration in cattle slurry from 5kg/m3 to 2.4kg/m3. So the person who has been exporting slurry to you now needs to export more double the volume in order to export the same amount of organic N.

The P content remained the same at 0.8kg/m3.

Also, the dairy cow is now deemed to excrete 89kg of N rather than the 85kg up to now, and that figure will increase to 106 kg for high-yielding cows in 2023; this will result in more slurry being available to importers.

The nitrate regulations were amended on July 28 and reduced the P concentration from 0.8kg/m3 to 0.5 kg/m3.

So we now have three possible different nutrient concentrations for imported cattle slurry which will impact on you nutrient compliance:

Most nutrient management plans prepared for farmers this year relied on the 5kg N and 0.8kg P. That will leave the importers OK but will be a potential problem for exporters if slurry exports took place after March 10.

September 14 was the last day for the application of chemical N and P to land. There is an exception for winter cereals. A maximum rate of 20kg/ha P may be applied to lands that are at P index 1 or 2, provided that it is incorporated prior to or at sowing.

P does not leach down through the soil to groundwater, and incorporation will minimise the risk of any P being carried by rainfall to surface water channels.

If you fail to source slurry or chemical fertiliser for autumn sowing, you can still sow provided that soils are at P and K (potassium) index 2 and preferably index 3.

Sowing into index 2 soils will require early application next spring of P and/or K.

P is virtually immobile; it sits on the surface, and with roots going down in the search of nutrients, responses are likely to be poor.

K, while not as mobile in the soil and N, is likely to give a good response to surface applications.

Most crops require more K than N during the growing season, and while much of the K taken up by the plant is returned to the soil before harvest, yield potential is dramatically reduced if the crop does not get the K.

Lack of K can lead to inefficient use of other nutrients and increase environmental risk.

In my opinion crops that get more K than the standard recommendations outperform other crops. This year the impact of high soil K levels and/or high chemical K applications of grain yields was strongly reflected in yield.

We cannot get yield without nutrient applications, and provided grain prices remain high, there is no justification for reducing applications.

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary; he is a member of the ACA and ITCA