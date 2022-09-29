World's top fertiliser maker sees supply chaos adding to food security woes

Fertiliser makers in Europe have been hit hardest because of the region's reliance on Russian gas.. Stock image

The world's top fertiliser maker says Russia's war in Ukraine is driving supply disruptions in nitrogen and potash markets and exacerbating concerns of global food shortages.

Challenges of shipping food and fertiliser from Russia are expected to persist, Nutrien Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said in an interview for the Bloomberg Canadian Finance Conference. He said at least 25% of Russian potash shipments are constrained, along with vital food staples from the region, including wheat and barley.

"If this goes on -- and we expect it will drag on -- there will be ongoing food security challenges," Seitz said.

Farmers rely on potash and nitrogen to help boost crop yields. Fertiliser prices have soared following sanctions against Belarus potash firms and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which threw a big chunk of global supply into disarray. Russia and Belarus account for about 40% of global potash production and Russia produces about 20% of the world's nitrogen, according to Nutrien.

The Canadian company said it will ramp up its potash production capability to 18 million tons by 2025. Food output needs to double by 2050 to feed a growing global population, according to the CEO.

"There's going to have to be innovation and creativity and new technologies that are going to increase food production," Seitz said.

It comes as France last week convened a meeting with partners including African nations, United Nations bodies and the European Union to urgently address the international food crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, held at the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, comes as President Emmanuel Macron this week urged neutral countries - many of which are in the global South - to side with Ukraine and the West.

"Tensions on the food market are more exacerbated than ever in the context of the war in Ukraine," the French Elysee presidential palace said in a statement, reiterating its warning of a global food crisis caused by the war.

"The EU recalled the existing exemptions on all agrifood products and the provision of additional guidelines to clarify the applicability of its sanction regime towards Russia," the Elysee said, adding it also planned to launch an emergency fertiliser purchase mechanism for Africa.

A meeting with chief executives of fertiliser-producing companies will be convened in Paris ahead of the next G20 Summit in mid-November to scale-up production as fast as possible, the Elysee also said.

"Finally, we call on gas producers throughout the world to take responsibility for limiting price increases and ensuring market transparency, which are essential to maintain fertilizer production capacity in all regions of the world," added the Elysee.