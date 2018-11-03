Just as the days are getting shorter, we are getting to the end of the sowing.

Working with four seasons in a day and sowing some Wizard beans to work some magic

Most of the tillage fields around the country are brown, with small green plants starting to poke there heads up before the cold weather of winter, puts a halt to their growth.

The very changeable weather is giving us four seasons in a day. We are waking up to frost and then it's getting very warm during the day.

The mild weather and good sowing conditions did make us change some of our sowing decisions. Becauce our spring crops were the worst hit by this year's drought, we have tried to get the winter crops in as early as we could to take advantage of the good ground conditions.

Now that we have them all sown, Phil has decided to change from spring beans to winter beans (Wizard) and take advantage of the continuing good conditions. We have never grown winter beans before so this too will be something different.

We also got everything rolled, stones picked and all the pre-emergence weed spray out.

The varieties we have gone with this year for the winter barley are Cassia, Funky and Carneval. Both Funky and Carneval are new to us, but Cassia has always grown well in our soil type. The winter wheat varieties are, JB Diego, Costello, Graham and Bennington. Graham is the only new one in the winter wheat.

We also put in six trial plots of different winter wheat varieties which will be very interesting to see. They have different seed dressing so it will be interesting to see the difference of the speed of germination. I'll try to have some of these results on Twitter.