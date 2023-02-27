Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Work out your costs before deciding on re-sowing

I considered replacing my 64ac of hybrid winter oilseed rape but after a detailed look at the finances involved, I have decided to manage it to harvest

Decisions: Tom Tierney in a field of winter oilseed rape on his farm at Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Photos: Damien Eagers Expand
An accurate double disc air seeder used on Tom&rsquo;s farm Expand

Close

Decisions: Tom Tierney in a field of winter oilseed rape on his farm at Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Photos: Damien Eagers

Decisions: Tom Tierney in a field of winter oilseed rape on his farm at Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Photos: Damien Eagers

An accurate double disc air seeder used on Tom&rsquo;s farm

An accurate double disc air seeder used on Tom’s farm

/

Decisions: Tom Tierney in a field of winter oilseed rape on his farm at Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co Kildare. Photos: Damien Eagers

Tom Tierney

The wet conditions after planting in the autumn have taken their toll on many of my winter crops. I am trying to see if my 26ha (64ac) of hybrid winter oilseed rape (WOSR) is worth keeping, or should I replace it with a crop of malting barley.

I have companion-cropped my oilseed rape over the last number of years with good success in an effort to reduce crop N requirements and improve soil health.

Most Watched

Privacy