The tillage farmer (pictured) generally grows around 1,200ac of oilseed rape and winter cereals, as well as 600ac of potatoes, in the Stamullen area of east Meath.

However, Ivan says he will be forced to switch from winter to spring crops this year unless there is a marked improvement in weather conditions over the next fortnight.

Although he has managed to get 250ac of winter oilseed rape sown, Ivan has only managed to get 50ac of winter cereals planted. This leaves him with close to 900ac left to sow. "I was finished sowing this time last year," Ivan said.

"I will continue to sow until the end of this month and then pack it in and plant spring barley on what ground is left," he added.

A number of factors conspired to delay sowing this year, Ivan explained.

The late harvest, and a reluctance to plant winter crops too early due to the loss of the aphicide Deter - which is used to counter Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV)- cost around nine days, he said.

Winter crops

The weather then deteriorated - Grange has received 67pc more rain since the start of August compared to average - and the sowing of the winter crops ran into the potato harvest as a consequence.

Progress on the potato harvesting has been slow, with around half of the 600ac left to lift.

"Digging has been very slow; without the self propelled harvester we'd be in trouble," Ivan maintained.

Ivan estimates that crop losses are running at around 7-8pc, with headlands and low-lying sections of fields being worst affected.

A sizeable switch to spring barley due to the poor weather will result in a repeat of the current work overload for Ivan next February and March as the window for spring sowing overlaps with potato plantings.

Like the rainfall, the work never ends.

Indo Farming