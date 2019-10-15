'Without the self-propelled harvester we'd be in trouble'

Ivan Curran
Ivan Curran
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Ivan Curran has been battling the weather on two fronts for the last few weeks; but trying to harvest potatoes and sow winter cereals through the continual rain has been a struggle.

The tillage farmer (pictured) generally grows around 1,200ac of oilseed rape and winter cereals, as well as 600ac of potatoes, in the Stamullen area of east Meath.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

However, Ivan says he will be forced to switch from winter to spring crops this year unless there is a marked improvement in weather conditions over the next fortnight.

Although he has managed to get 250ac of winter oilseed rape sown, Ivan has only managed to get 50ac of winter cereals planted. This leaves him with close to 900ac left to sow. "I was finished sowing this time last year," Ivan said.

"I will continue to sow until the end of this month and then pack it in and plant spring barley on what ground is left," he added.

A number of factors conspired to delay sowing this year, Ivan explained.

The late harvest, and a reluctance to plant winter crops too early due to the loss of the aphicide Deter - which is used to counter Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV)- cost around nine days, he said.

Winter crops

The weather then deteriorated - Grange has received 67pc more rain since the start of August compared to average - and the sowing of the winter crops ran into the potato harvest as a consequence.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Progress on the potato harvesting has been slow, with around half of the 600ac left to lift.

"Digging has been very slow; without the self propelled harvester we'd be in trouble," Ivan maintained.

Ivan estimates that crop losses are running at around 7-8pc, with headlands and low-lying sections of fields being worst affected.

A sizeable switch to spring barley due to the poor weather will result in a repeat of the current work overload for Ivan next February and March as the window for spring sowing overlaps with potato plantings.

Like the rainfall, the work never ends.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Downpours bring cereals sowing to a standstill
The tillage sector has also been badly hit

Torrential rain creating havoc for tillage and beef farmers
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Why rotation is vital to escape vicious circle of disease, weather damage...
We have little by way of armoury to combat BYDV, and even less to control sporadic attacks of take-all.

Rotation is vital to escape vicious circle of pestilence, weather damage...
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia reject tillage farmers' claims on quality and volume of grain imports
Contractor Alan Lucas harvesting for the first time this year. The maize crop on Patsy Nolan's farm in Morterstown Co Carlow was sown under film and yielded up to 26T/A. Photo Roger Jones.

PJ Phelan: Expansion of premium grains niche essential for future of tillage...
A farmer harvests wheat during sunset.

Brexit causing 'despondency' amongst tillage farmers


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU leaders at the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Latest EU budget plan would see share for agriculture fall further
John Flahavan

This one is just right: How Ireland's porridge giant has held on to its roots
caption to come

John Deere aiming to power ahead with revamped 6M series
Stock image

Simple steps can reduce the stresses on weaned or newly arrived animals
Stock: Getty Images

Martin Coughlan: Don't tar all US beef with the same brush - it's not all hormone-...
caption to come

Local buyer secures Boyne valley holding
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach to demand reversal of proposed EU cuts to farm payments in...