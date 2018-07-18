Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Winter wheat prices to hit €170-175 per tonne as dairy farmers buy standing crops

Ronnie Bellew

Farmers were forecasting a fall in winter barley yields of 0.5t/ac on average as combines wrapped up the last of the crop in the east and north-east this week.

General reports indicate that yields have been variable, with most crops ranging from 2.5t/ac to 4t/ac and averaging around 3.5t/ac.

This represents a drop in overall yield of around 0.3-0.5t/ac. In addition, growers report a significant fall-off in straw, with volumes back around 40pc in many areas.

Two-row varieties yielded around 3.7/t on average at 65kph in north Kildare. The six-row varieties yielded stronger at 3.9t/ac and 13-15pc moisture, but quality has been poorer, with bushelling of around 60kph.

The winter oats harvest has kicked off in the south, with early crops averaging around 3t/ac at 16-17pc moisture and 53-55kph.

With the winter wheat harvest around 10 days off, IFA grain chairman Mark Browne said there were increasing reports of dairy farmers buying standing crops for whole-cropping.

Prices are understood to range from €900/ac to €1,000/ac, with most of the dairy farmer purchases reported in Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

Merchants are continuing to hold off setting prices but the general view in the trade is that a base of €170-175/t will have to be paid to secure supplies. Industry sources predicted that merchant quotes could be €10/t below actual price levels.

Also Read

Mr Browne said grain supplies will be tight across the EU, with severe drought conditions in north-western Europe and Poland, while thunder and hail storms have caused serious crop losses in south-west France.

'Decimated'

After five years of low grain prices, the IFA leader urged tillage farmers to demand a viable return for their product and warned merchants against any attempts to undermine the market.

He also advised growers to consider all options available such as whole crop in order to maximise returns from their business.

However, while winter crops look reasonable, late-sown spring crops have been decimated by the drought.

Tillage farmers in north Leinster forecast that spring barley and spring wheat yields could be well under 2t/ac. They warned that end of the harvest could become a salvage operation, with many spring oilseed rape and spring beans crops already written off by growers.

"At best yields are predicted to be only average due to the wet, cold spring and subsequent drought conditions, while it would appear that grain and straw volume will be poor, particularly along the east and south-east coast," Mr Browne said.

The IFA representative claimed that tillage was now a vulnerable sector and he called for "urgent political action" at local and EU level to protect it.

He said an increased dependence on expensive feed ingredient imports of variable quality was not an option as it threatened the viability of the livestock sector.

"For many tillage farmers, the basic payment represents 100pc of income, so it is critically important that increased funding is secured for the CAP budget so that cuts over recent years can be reversed," Mr Browne said.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

Conor McMullan became the first NI casualty to be attended by the air ambulance in July last year.

Dad's safety plea a year after son's skull was fractured on farm
Dry, hot spell increases poison risk, says vet. Stock image.

Dairy farmer left 'shocked' and 'sickened' after heifers die from...
Factories are reportedly reluctant to take the large numbers of cows being offered

Farmers feel squeeze on beef prices as processors tighten grip
A lamb born in North Antrim (Julien Behal/PA)

Farmers on both sides of Irish border 'in dark' over Brexit
Photo Brian Farrell

Ringside: Lamb prices on the verge of collapse
Stock photo

Accountant pleads guilty to theft from agricultural co-op
Victor Chestnutt (58), vice president of the Ulster Farmers' Union

Northern Ireland farm chief was impaled on horn of charging cow